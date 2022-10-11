Invercargill hit-and-run victim has facial surgery; no arrest yet made

Invercargill hit and run victim Ryan Phillips, 19, remains in Dunedin Hospital more than a fortnight after being found lying unconscious on Marama Avenue South, Otatara, early on September 25.

Police have still made no arrests in a hit-and-run incident near Invercargill as the victim remains in Dunedin Hospital battling a lung infection and waiting on more surgery.

Bricklayer Ryan Phillips, 19, was walking from Invercargill to his home at Otatara after a night out in the early hours of September 25 when he was struck by a vehicle on an Otatara street.

The driver left the scene and he was and left lying in the middle of the road with serious injuries, including multiple broken bones.

Four days later a man presented himself to police and was helping with enquiries, but no arrests have yet been made.

READ MORE:

* Father: Hit-and-run victim sitting up in hospital and talking

* Man comes forward in Invercargill hit-and-run of teen

* Teenage hit-and-run victim gives thumbs up from hospital bed



Detective sergeant Scott MacKenzie said serious crash investigations could take some time to complete.

”We are in close contact with the victim’s family and we will be interviewing the victim at an appropriate time.”

Ryan’s father, Nathan Phillips, said his son had surgery to reconstruct his face, which was a success.

”He looks more like the Ryan we used to know.”

However, his left lung had partially collapsed, and it was infected, he said.

“He has sort of taken one step forward and three backwards. The staff are doing their best to clear up the infection and get his lung to work again,” he said.

Until his lung was fixed he would not be having surgery on his pelvis, which was broken in four places, Phillips said.