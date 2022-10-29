Owners of slip-damaged homes say they were not aware of the full risk when they bought

Owners of homes hit by this slip in the Nelson suburb of the Brook in August's heavy rain, say they weren't aware their properties were damaged by a similar slip.

The owners of properties damaged by a slip in August’s heavy rain event, say it is unlikely they would have bought their homes, if they knew a similar slip had hit the houses in 2011.

Mud remained piled up against the back of Yoann Martichon’s red-stickered family home in Nelson, more than two months after the council-owned hillside next to their property slipped during the “atmospheric river” of rain.

Martichon and his partner were waiting on various geotechnical reports to be able to clean the mud up, and go into the family home in the suburb of the Brook, that they bought two and a half years ago.

He wasn’t aware then, that virtually the same thing had happened to the property in 2011.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says the August floods are the worst natural disaster the council has faced in its 160-year history.

Information provided by Nelson City Council this month, showed “pretty much the same” damage from a slip “coming around the same corner”, he said.

“If I knew what happened in 2011, I probably would not have bought the place.”

The LIM report he obtained before buying the property contained a single line saying there had been a slope failure in 2011, Martichon said.

Hamish Banks, who bought the house next door in 2017, said the none of the files available to them as potential homebuyers portrayed the true extent of the slope failure.

Supplied Yoann Martichon’s family is out of their home, pictured, for an undetermined length of time after this slip during Nelson’s heavy rain event in August.

The council property file said the council had installed a drainage swale and a retaining wall on his property afterwards, to “future proof” the property, he said.

The slope failure was flagged by his lawyers, but when he questioned the council about it, the council said the works were sufficient to control against any future events, he said.

The house was yellow-stickered in August after the council land slipped about 80 metres above the swale, going over the swale and damaging the retaining wall, Banks said.

It was only after he then “pushed” the council for more information about what happened in 2011 – that he was given pictures and reports showing an almost “carbon copy” of August’s event, he said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Slips damaged multiple properties in Nelson during August’s heavy rain event.

The council only gave him the records because he was the homeowner, and he was told the documents were not public files and were not to be passed around, he said.

“It’s very interesting to know that there is more history and things that are documented and known about that aren’t offered up as public knowledge.”

He questioned what the impact would be on owners of the many properties damaged by slips in August.

“Everyone’s in a similar situation as effectively stuck with these properties, and you can do the repairs and that sort of thing.

“But now that this information’s out there and these places have this history, who’s going to want to buy these houses?”

Nelson City Council said it was investigating what information was provided to the current owners of the properties in question when they were purchased.

Group Manager Infrastructure, Alec Louverdis said both properties were on Nelson City Council’s Slope Failure Register.

“There is also information on the property files that both properties were at one time subject to a s124 Building Act notice, which indicates that they were deemed dangerous or insanitary in connection with the December 2011 rain event.”

A property file was intended to be a complete record of what the council knows about the property but may exclude confidential records, and things like building consents that had no code compliance certificate, Louverdis said.

Agents had a responsibility to disclose known information to all potential purchasers, he said.

The country’s largest general insurer, IAG said earlier this month it had received 1716 claims for slips and flooding in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough from the August event, and was in the process of paying out about $20 million.

It said too little was being done at an individual, community or government level to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Nelson’s new mayor Nick Smith said councils needed further guidance from central Government on the “quite complex scientific advice” around managing the increased risks, he said.

The most important thing was to ensure there was good information about the risks being communicated to property owners, he said.

“And that property owners are receiving the pricing signal from insurance about the scale of the risks.”

The Insurance Council of New Zealand said potential homebuyers could contact their insurer directly to ask about risks and how that might affect conditions of cover.