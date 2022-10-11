Uncertainty for residents as SH6 closes for seven weeks

State Highway 6 from Nelson to Blenheim will close between Hira and Rai Valley for seven weeks, starting November 1.

Waka Kotahi – NZ Transport Agency said the closure was necessary to undertake emergency repairs to damage caused by the August floods.

Residents in the closed zone will be given a “combination of options” for access.

Business along the road say they will be hit hard by the closure.

For people travelling from Rai Valley to Nelson the journey will take an extra two hours

Residents within the closure zone of State Highway 6 face an uncertain seven weeks as officials try to work through options to allow them access to their homes.

Meanwhile, businesses along the main route from Nelson to Blenheim are bracing for a dramatic drop in revenue as traffic grinds to a halt.

On Monday Waka Kotahi – NZ Transport Agency announced the main route between Nelson and Blenheim would close between Hira and Ronga Rd near Rai Valley from Tuesday, November 1 until Sunday, December 18.

The closure is to allow emergency repairs to five sections of the road that were badly damaged when an atmospheric river of rain caused widespread flooding in August.

The closure means the journey from Nelson to Blenheim would take an extra 45 minutes, while for those living in Rai Valley the journey to Nelson would jump from 47 minutes to 2 hours and 48 minutes.

There are about 20 households within the closure zone whose access will be severely impacted.

Waka Kotahi top of the South system manager Andrew James said they were working with affected residents to work out how best to meet access needs during the roadworks on a case-by-case basis.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The reopened section of State Highway 6 on the Whangamoa Saddle still has a number of one-lane sections. Motorists were warned to expect the trip between Blenheim and Nelson could take more than two hours, about half-an-hour more than normal.

“This will likely involve a combination of controlled options, depending on the varying stages of the construction works ... We understand that these emergency works are disruptive and we are committed to working with those who may have no road access to find an appropriate option to meet their needs.”

Business bracing for impact

Ian Montgomery, owner of Ōkiwi Bay Holiday Park and Ōkiwi Bay On the Spot Store, said 90% of the business was from Nelson, so the closure would be “an absolute disaster”.

“No one's going to come down here for the baches because they're not going to do the big trip right round through the Wairau just for a night or two nights ... It’s going to severely impact our business, that's for sure.”

Along with losing customers, they wouldn’t be able to get stock in for their locals, he said.

“If it was closed for part of the day, we would accept it because people’ll work around it. But to close it completely – it is going to have a huge impact on everybody out here.”

The last time the road closed, they used barges to bring stock in, which put the cost up from $8 a carton to $16 a carton for freight.

“We’ll work around it, but it’s going to be a huge cost.”

Elaine Bay based kayak hire and accommodation business Explore Pelorus owner Neil McLennon said it was a pity the sites couldn’t be repaired one at a time even if they had to spread it out over a longer period.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied A washed out section of SH6 from Nelson to Rai Valley, on August 19.

“To do it for a seven-week period, especially over the holiday period, is going to be a major disruption. It’s going to affect me quite dramatically.”

Rai Valley resident Jessie Maxwell commutes to Nelson for work daily, and her reaction to the closure was simple. “Are you f…… serious?”

The co-owner of Jaks Island cafe said she couldn’t afford to not be at work for seven weeks, but the extra drive wouldn’t be feasible either, so she would probably stay in Nelson during the week.

James said they were aware of the impact of the works on people, but closing for seven weeks was the best option.

“Alternative options with the road open under traffic management would have resulted in, potentially, up to 30 weeks of work and much greater overall expected travel delays.”

Because of the work required the road would become “too narrow to allow people to pass through safely while we have crews and equipment in place”, he said.

Residents were not consulted ahead of the decision due to the urgency of the work, but they did contact key stakeholders, including emergency services, he said.

“This work needs to be done as quickly as possible as the route is extremely vulnerable to further damage should there be another weather event.”

New mayor worried about delays

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said he was briefed on the closure on Sunday – the day after he was elected mayor.

Stuff Nick Smith celebrates his win of the Nelson mayoralty on Saturday.

The closure was a reminder of how extreme the damage during the August floods was, he said.

But closing the road for such a long time would be “very disruptive”, as it was the region’s key link to both Marlborough and the North Island ferry connection.

His “greatest worry” was the work running behind schedule and the closure stretching into the Christmas holiday period, and the potential impact on the hospitality, tourism and retail sectors, he said.

“Any delay will hugely add to the years of pain that our visitor industry has suffered.”

He was also concerned for residents within the closure zone who would be “in a very difficult position”, he said.

James said the plan was to reopen by December 18, but due to the complex work there could be unexpected delays ”outside of our control”.

“If a project delay does occur, we will modify the works to ensure the road is open as planned for the Christmas peak.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express The road from Nelson to Blenheim was badly damaged in the August raid event. (File photo)

Relief may be available

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said she wanted to hear from anyone who may be stuck as a result of the planned closure, as she would be talking to the Ministry of Social Development and the temporary accommodation service about temporary accommodation options.

“It's still related to the [August] floods ... and because we're still in that official [state of emergency recovery transition] phase, anyone who's affected should have access to some form of accommodation if they need it.”

The Nelson-Tasman Mayoral Relief Fund was another potential source of help, she said.

“There is still money available in the mayoral fund and this is exactly what it's designed to cover ... because there will be people who potentially suffer financial loss as a result of the closure.”

The closure was frustrating "but the damage on that road has been significant and getting it fixed in one go means that it'll be fixed, it will be ready for Christmas, ready for the busy tourist season," she said.