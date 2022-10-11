Auckland Transport boss flags funding as the main barrier in zero emissions race

Auckland Transport decarbonisation manager Darek Koper said funding was the key barrier to an all-electric bus fleet.

The City of Sails can expect to see a “significant shift” in public transport over the coming decade, as moves are underway to change the entire 1350 strong bus fleet over to electric vehicles.

That was the message from Auckland Transport decarbonisation manager Darek Koper​ to the Bus and Coach Association Conference in Rotorua on Tuesday.

​He said their main focus was providing low emission transport choices for the city, and to get there “we need to change quite a lot in the way we live”.

He said they wanted to see a 40 per cent reduction in emissions in Auckland over the coming decade.

He said they currently operate 39 zero-emission buses, and have an additional 100 on order, and that they plan to redevelop 22 bus depots to enable electric bus charging.

He said Auckland Transport had been in talks with power company Vector and that 65 megawatts would be needed each night to power up the entire fleet.

“We would need to have a major event power off in the entire Auckland region to be stranded,” he said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF A NZ-owned company has designed and built an electric bus which has been unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood, but he admits a driver shortage could put bumps in the road.

Koper also said the additional drain on the power grid would not result in “turning the lights off anywhere in the suburbs”.

Switching the whole fleet, 1350 buses, to electric was “a bit of a challenge”, exacerbated by the fact they are owned and operated by nine different bus companies.

He said the first electrified bus depot would be ready to charge by November, but cautioned the full scale electrification of the 22 depots “won’t take a year or two, it’s obviously a journey”.

He also spelt out the main barrier – funding.

“The challenge for us is how are we going to get funding for the transition?”

Earlier at the convention Transport Minister Michael Wood unveiled the first Kiwi designed and made electronic bus, the E City, which he said would play a role in Government emission reduction targets.