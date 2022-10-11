Owner of cattle found starved to death 'negligent beyond comprehension'

An Otago farmer has been banned from owning cattle for five years after dead animals and others in horrendous condition were found at her property.

Animal welfare officers called to an Otago farm over concerns about the health of cattle came across a scene of absolute horror – a grisly trail of dead and starved animals that revealed “negligence beyond comprehension”.

Inspectors found nine dead cattle which had been starved to death, and evidence that they had suffered terribly before their gruesome ends.

One emaciated cow was found dead with her calf still trying to suckle from her, while another was found entangled in a tree.

It is thought the severely emaciated animal had been trying to find food in the tree, and was too weak to free itself after getting stuck. It had also been suckling a calf prior to its death, which was rescued.

A vet who inspected the farm said: “Anyone responsible for the well-being of such animals had thoroughly abdicated their responsibilities and were negligent beyond comprehension.”

Carolyn Sybil Ireland, the owner of the 180-hectare dairy and beef farm at Waikouaiti, north of Dunedin, had a significant history with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), with officers having to intervene over welfare concerns on at least three occasions since 2013.

But Ireland, 55, will be allowed to own cattle again in just five years after Judge Emma Smith handed her a temporary ban on owning any during a hearing in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

She faced multiple charges of recklessly ill-treating an animal, as well as failing to register animals.

Ireland farmed between 50 and 60 sheep and 100 to 150 cattle, and was the primary owner and person in charge of the livestock.

She was fined $15,000 and ordered to pay reparations of $11,000, with the amount reduced because of her good character and because she admitted fault early in proceedings. Her farm was also de-stocked.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Carolyn Sybil Ireland was fined when she appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

Ireland’s lawyer said there had been no “callous intent”, and that the farm had become “too much” for her and she needed a break to focus on her family.

But the judge said Ireland must have known she could no longer manage a farm of that size, and noted the “significant pain and distress” of the animals, and that Ireland had been previously put on notice.

The two animal welfare inspectors visited the farm in September 2021 after receiving a complaint.

There they found nine dead cattle, including bulls, calves, cows and yearlings. There was insufficient feed for the animals and poor monitoring of the cattle.

Their discovery prompted a search warrant, and two veterinarians were brought in to examine the livestock.

“There was no evidence that any of the cows that were found dead had received any feed, water, treatment, or alternatively been humanely euthanised,” the summary of facts said.

One emaciated, pregnant cow showed signs of having been in “severe distress” for an unreasonable amount of time before her death, the vet concluded.

Another mature cow broke its leg after trying to source water from a dried-up creek, and was found with a large amount of faeces behind it, indicating it had suffered significantly before its death.

On October 7 last year, 108 animals were mustered for vets to assess in a yard, but some were too weak, and four had to be put down.

It was noted that pasture covers were insufficient to feed pregnant or lactating animals, without evidence of any supplementary fashion.

The court heard the farm was in a poor state, including broken fences and an incomplete water reticulation system.

During the MPI search on October 7 it was found that 21 of the cattle scanned were not registered as part of a national identification and tracing database, which tracks animals from birth to death.

Ireland declined to responded to MPI about the matter.

The summary of facts noted that MPI had previously spoken to Ireland about identification and tracing issues, including in November 2019 and March 2021, and she had been issued a final warning letter.

Identification and tracing were vital to the country’s farming system, particularly with food safety or biosecurity threats, the court heard, and failure to register animals put that system at risk.

“We know this from M bovis,” Smith told Ireland.