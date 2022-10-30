The 925 properties land banked for treaty settlement

Examples of the 925 properties held in Land Information New Zealand’s Treaty Settlement Landbank

There are 925 properties currently in the Treaty Settlement Landbank, administered by Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand.

Properties ranged from homes, flats, schools, railway stations, prisons and police buildings, kiwi fruit orchards, quarries, tennis courts and old hospital sites.

While the number of properties may sound large, associate professor of economics at Massey University, Matthew Roskruge,​ said settlements were unlikely to make up for the damage the Māori economy had suffered in the century and a half since many of the country’s most valuable resources were seized.

The landbank has also been criticised by Māori Party president John Tamihere for including inappropriate properties that iwi may struggle to use, and for a perceived lack of consultation over what properties were put into the landbank.

Roskruge specialises in Māori economics, and is part of Te Āti Awa and Ngāti Tama.

He has not been involved in any settlements directly but said settlements were a good start for beginning to offer redress for Māori.

”One way to look at it would be to look at what the Māori economy was pre and during colonisation,” he said.

“Māori took to European contact in a pretty big way, and started almost immediately investing in trade, industrialisation, large scale agriculture – so you had in post-European contact an incredibly vibrant Māori economy.

Supplied The old Napier prison site in Bluff Hill, Napier, was settled in 2022, and currently has a tour company running at the site.

“Then you had raupatu and other processes that sort of alienated and destabilised the Māori economy, took away that asset base and that productive base, led to large scale poverty and disenfranchisement, and I guess the Treaty process has been one tool in starting to build that asset base back up.”

Roskruge said similar to compounding interest, if Māori had not had their assets seized, they would be more prosperous today.

“There’s still a long way to go to get us back to a path we would have been if we had not lost 150 years of economic development.”

Roskruge said he had heard of issues with iwi receiving properties via settlements that were in disrepair, earthquake prone, or that had asbestos, and iwi might not be able to afford to fix them up.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF John Tamihere has caused anger and controversy several times in his political career, and during his time as a talkshow host.

Māori Party president John Tamihere​ said crown agencies decided what went into the landbank, which could result in poor quality properties and unproductive land being included.

“Everyone knows you don’t landbank what you consider to be your best property,” he said.

Land Information New Zealand (Linz) land and property manager Kate Whittle refuted this, saying the landbank selection process was not determined by government agencies.

“When a government department wants to sell a Crown asset it no longer needs, it must first ensure it has met any legal and policy obligations the Crown has as the owner of the land.

Google Street View Ōtaki Railway Station near Wellington is one of six former railway stations or buildings in the Treaty Settlement Landbank.

“As part of this process, iwi/Māori are given the opportunity to request that the asset is placed in the Treaty Settlements Landbank and set aside for future Treaty settlements.

Tamihere said there was also “a blanket take it or leave it” attitude towards iwi wanting to settle.

Tamihere was also critical of the speed at which settlement were occurring, with iwi having to wait for their turn to be heard, and often spending large amounts of money navigating the process.

“You go as fast as the Crown wants to go,” he said.

Google Street View This former army hall in Napier was settled in 2022.

The progress

Linz took over management of the Treaty Settlements Landbank in 2016.

Since then there have been 110 landbank disposals. The number of properties acquired for the landbank over the same period was 72.

Of the 926 properties, 467 in the landbank are recorded as residential properties, and the majority are used, with 376 currently tenanted.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A total of 467 in the Treaty Settlement Landbank are residential properties, like this one in Hillsborough Rd in Auckland.

Whittle said there were a number of steps any property must go through before it was settled.

First the iwi or organisation involved must agree to receive the property, which led to an initial deed of settlement, which must be signed after being ratified by iwi.

Then a Settlement Bill was introduced in Parliament and proceeded through the approval process including first reading, select committee and public consultations, then a second and third reading.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff About 80% of the homes in the Treaty Settlement Landbank are tenanted, including this Dominion Rd property in Auckland.

Finally, it was enacted by the Governor General, and the bill became an act and settlement was considered full and final.

“Once a Treaty Settlement Bill has been finalised the timing of the transfer can vary depending on the type of redress,” Whittle said.

“Some properties may take longer to transfer due to a range of factors. For example, if there are overlapping claims.”

A total of 219 of the 925 landbanked sites have been settled according to Linz, and 79 have a settlement bill before Parliament, while 72 have been agreed to in principle.

Google Street View The settlement bill for this former railways bus depot in Tauranga was introduced to Parliament in 2016, according to Linz. The properties have been used as emergency housing in recent times.

A further 30 have had an initialled deed signed, and 17 have had a deed of settlement signed.

There were also 32 properties classed as being in negotiations, which meant the Crown and iwi were still identifying properties for inclusion in the Treaty settlement.

A total of 475 properties on the register did not note a stage of settlement, which Whittle said may be because negotiations between the relevant iwi and the Crown, led by Te Arawhiti Māori Crown Relations, were in the early stages.

“Not all landbank properties are included in respective Treaty settlements, meaning there are options for Toitū Te Whenua to work through with Te Arawhiti before decisions are made on next steps,” Whittle said.