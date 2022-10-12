Emissions scheme could see legacy of 'pines on Bank Peninsula and rural ghost towns'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the Government's plan to price the methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide created on farms.

Banks Peninsula farms planted with pine trees and rural ghost towns – farmers and business leaders are painting a bleak future for Canterbury’s heartland should the Government’s agricultural emission proposal stand.

Released on Tuesday morning, Te tātai utu o ngā tukunga ahuwhenua - Pricing Agricultural Emissions, sets out a world-leading system for pricing farmgate emissions from 2025.

But it was met with dismay from the farming sector, especially sheep and beef farmers.

Federated Farmers was swift to condemn the plans, saying the Government aimed to reduce sheep and beef farming in New Zealand by 20% and dairy farming by 5% to achieve “unscientific pulled-out-of-a-hat national greenhouse gas targets”.

The farm lobby group also said the plan would “rip the guts” out of small-town New Zealand.

In areas of Canterbury where extensive sheep and beef farming systems operate, including Banks Peninsula and in parts of South Canterbury, farmers expressed wide concern.

Fifth generation Banks Peninsula sheep and beef farmer and Groundswell Christchurch protest co-ordinator Aaron Stark said he was seriously contemplating planting his farm in pine trees as he couldn’t see any other way of being viable if the proposed scheme were to go ahead in its current form.

“It’s going to significantly impact the viability of most sheep and beef farms in New Zealand, if not wipe them out.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Aaron Stark co-ordinated the Groundswell NZ Christchurch protest. Now the group is looking at what it should do next.

Of immediate concern to some is the reduction in proposed categories of sequestration – the estimate of net emissions and removals from vegetation and soils on farmland.

It means the most effective mitigation technique for sheep and beef farmers has been decreased.

Beef+Lamb New Zealand chairperson Andrew Morrison said it was vital farmers got proper recognition for the genuine sequestration happening on farms if they were to face an agricultural emission price from 2025.

Stark said protest group Groundswell NZ, which organised a large nationwide protest last year against increasing regulation, was now considering what it should do next.

“There will be some type of action.”

Stark believed the current proposals could cause a reduction in farm productivity of up to 20%, and that would have to be passed on to consumers.

He was concerned at the impact on the many rural Canterbury towns that service the farming industry.

“I would shudder to think what would actually happen … if it goes ahead it will decimate small towns and a lot of jobs that are created indirectly by agriculture.”

Mid-Canterbury Federated Farmers president and High Country farmer David Acland said the lobby group was pressing for a science-based understanding of emissions that mitigated change so that it didn’t have a huge impact on rural communities.

He accepted farmers had a role to play in addressing climate change, but was concerned at the speed at which the Government wanted to enact the scheme.

“If we have massive change to extensive farming systems they [farmers] will go into carbon forestry, and they won’t be coming back.”

He said export returns could decrease, which would in turn limit the amount of goods able to be imported.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Federated Farmers Mid-Canterbury president David Acland pictured getting supplies to people hit by last year’s floods.

It could also see less money flowing through rural towns, with the cost of emission levies leaving farming districts.

He advised farmers to read as widely as they could about the proposal and submit their response to the Government.

“We need to partake in the consultation process.”

Ashburton mayor and former farmer Neil Brown believed the proposal would enforce “just another cost” on the agricultural sector that would be passed onto the consumer.

“So food prices will go up again, putting more hardship on already stretched families.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson shares Federated Farmers’ concerns about the impact of the scheme on the rural community.

Leeann​ Watson, chief executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber did not want to see the scheme “rushed through” and introduced in three years if were to have negative consequences on Canterbury’s regional economy.

Watson said she shared Federated Farmers’ concerns around sheep and beef farms converting to forestry.

“It will have significant consequences on the nature of our small towns and the farm-service businesses which operate in them.”

Watson said she expected concerns raised would be listened to and actioned before any scheme is implemented.