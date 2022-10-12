Groundswell NZ organise another nationwide protest to oppose He Waka Eke Noa

Groundswell NZ is organising another nationwide tractor protest in reaction to the Government’s He Waka Eke Noa scheme. (File photo)

Groundswell NZ is planning another national tractor protest saying the Government’s emissions scheme is a “nuclear moment” for not only farming but the entire country.

Federated Farmers has also booked ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill for a public meeting as rural reaction to the Government’s He Waka Eke Noa scheme grows.

On Tuesday, the Government released its consultation document on He Waka Eke Noa, a scheme which will see farmers pay for emissions from 2025 in a scheme set to be signed off by Cabinet in early 2023.

Federated Farmers say the plan aims to reduce sheep and beef farming in New Zealand by 20% and dairy farming by 5%.

Groundswell NZ founder Bryce McKenzie said the group was in the early stages of organising another nationwide protest.

“This is major – this farming’s nuclear moment – but it’s not just about farming. To take 20% of your biggest earning industry and get rid of it is huge, and it won’t just be farmers that feel it.

”You take 20% out of rural communities, 20% out of supporting businesses and there has to be implications for that. And those people that live in the cities, if they think this won’t affect them, the cost of living is already high, and it’s only going to get worse because of this.”

Groundswell NZ is a grassroots volunteer-driven advocacy group seeking a halt to, and rewrite of, unworkable farming regulations. In July 2021 it held a ‘Howl of a Protest" in 20 towns across New Zealand and in November 2021 it staged the ‘Mother of All Protests’.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Groundswell NZ’s Bryce McKenzie, left, and Laurie Paterson are organising another protest against the Government’s He Waka Eke Noa farmers emission scheme. (File photo)

McKenzie said he knew farmers were busy at this time of the year, ‘’but this protest will be far more important than cutting that paddock of silage.’’

More details would be released soon, he said.

Federated Farmers Southland president Chris Dillon said members of the national board would attend a meeting at the stadium on October 26, at 7pm, to discuss He Waka Eke Noa and winter grazing regulations.

“It’s a Federated Farmers meeting, but anyone can attend because there are wide-ranging implications for everyone because of this. People are struggling with the cost of living now but this is just going to make it worse,’’ he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Federated Farmers Southland president Chris Dillon says anyone is welcome to attend its meetings.

There were a lot of Southland businesses that relied on farmers and there would be a flow-on effect to them, he said.

“It’s not good for our small communities. You get one farmer that sells up, then another, and before you know it the local school is closing. We’ve seen that in Southland in the 1980s, and we’ll see it again.’’

Farmers would pay $140m in the new tax a year, and $98m of that would be used up in administration, he said.

“We gave the Government a better way of dealing with this, and they didn’t listen. This doesn't reward farmers for the riparian planting they’ve already done and the shelter belts they’ve put in top better the environment, and they won’t be able to afford to do that work now that they’re paying another tax.

Supplied Southland MP Joseph Mooney says farmers are also carbon-efficient food producers compared to the rest of the world.

Southland MP and National associate spokesperson for agriculture Joseph Mooney encouraged Southlanders to ensure their voices were heard during the consultation phase, runs until November 18.

"Farmers and rural landowners will be disappointed by the Government's failure to acknowledge that New Zealand farmers are already the most carbon-efficient food producers globally in its recent announcements on agricultural emissions,’’ he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The “Howl of a Protest” convoy of 500 tractors and utility vehicles that drove from Richmond to Nelson. The protest was organised by Groundswell NZ (first published July 2021)

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said one of the issues of the original plan of using the ETS as a backstop, should a farm-level levy not be in place by 2025, was businesses could offset emissions by planting trees ” instead of making changes to the way that we actually farm to reduce emissions”.

“Instead we've been working on a system that will drive genuine gross emissions reductions on farms. And that's an important point. No other sectors emissions are managed in a way that reflects gross levels around the world.”