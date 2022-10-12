Police asking for information on crash that killed Karam Haddad

Karam Haddad, left, was an iconic figure in Ōtorohanga, where he owned a clothing shop with brother John (file photo)

Police are appealing for sightings of vehicles before a crash which killed Ōtorohanga businessman Karam Haddad.

The crash happened on SH3 near Te Kawa on September 14 between Haddad’s car, a Holden Commodore, and a truck.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the crash, which occurred about 12.30pm, between Te Kawa and Waikeria Rds.

“Anyone who was travelling south of Te Awamutu on SH3 between 12.15pm and 12.30pm on Wednesday, 14 September who may have witnessed the crash, or the silver, Holden Commodore car prior to the crash, is asked to please get in touch with police,” a statement said.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from the drivers of a black or dark-grey vehicle, a blue Subaru, and a white curtainside truck, which were seen driving in the area around the time of the crash.

Haddad, 82, was a popular figure in the small Waikato town, where he owned a clothing store with his brother John for over 50 years.

If you saw any of these vehicles, the crash, or were travelling in the area at the time, contact police on 105 and quote file number 220914/7009.