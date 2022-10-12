Father and daughter lost in Dunedin get police escort out of city

Dunedin’s one-way system, pictured, may have confused a Christchurch father and daughter trying to make their way south. (File photo)

A father and his teen daughter sought police help after they were unable to find their way out of Dunedin.

The incident unfolded at the front counter of the Dunedin Central Police Station about 1am on Wednesday, Constable Nick Turner said.

The pair were travelling from Christchurch and were trying to get to Invercargill.

“But they could not find their way out of Dunedin,” he said.

The pair twice found themselves back in Dunedin after they tried to follow a detour.

It is unclear which route the pair took, but there are several major road upheavals in the city currently, including along George St while part of the one-way system, northbound, was being resurfaced near the Leviathan.

Police gave them an escort out of the city.

“We were happy to help,” Turner said.