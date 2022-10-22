Obituary: Polish refugee Zdzisław 'Eric' Lepionka went on to help resettle others

Zdzisław “Eric” Lepionka: b July 14, 1936; d August 22, 2022

Three years after Zdzisław Lepionka was born, eastern Poland became a war zone.

Before then, in a large farmhouse on 18 hectares of land in the small village of Delz, outside Lwow, Zdzisław and his family spent their days tending to sunflowers, a vegetable garden, fruit trees, chickens and cows.

Zdzisław was born in July 1936 to blacksmith, farmer and forest ranger Józef and Anna Lepionka. He had two older brothers, Józef and Tadeusz, and a younger brother Jan.

As a boy, he remembered milking cows and collecting eggs with his mother in the mornings, and horse riding with older brothers in the afternoon. During winter he enjoyed sleigh rides courtesy of their family dog, Ace.

But those times were cut short when the Soviet Union invaded from the east and Nazi Germany from the west in 1939. The Soviets arrested innocents including the Lepionka family and confiscated their land and valuables. They were loaded into overcrowded wooden cattle trains, headed to the Siberian tundra.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Zdzisław Lepionka, left, with two of his classmates at the Marist Brothers school in Palmerston North.

Once there, the older family members were sent into a forest and spent two years as slaves. Zdzisław stayed home and looked after Jan, who was only a few months old. Each family received one loaf of bread as their only food source each week. It was Zdzisław’s duty to rise early to collect the loaf, and if he was late the family went hungry.

Eventually word came that Stalin had given Polish people an amnesty and that a Polish army would be created to fight the invading Germans in the south of the Soviet Union.

The family’s journey south was harsh and took several months. In Uzbekistan, Zdzisław’s father forged horseshoes for locals, and received flour and food in exchange. Anna died of typhus in 1942 and, with the help of Tadeusz, Zdzisław buried her in a shallow desert grave.

After his father also became ill, son Józef decided to stay with him until he was well enough to join the Polish army. That was last time Zdzisław saw his father alive – while Józef senior returned to Poland after the war, Zdzisław never had a chance to visit him before his death in 1985.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Lepionka, right, pictured as a young man.

Leaving their father, Zdzisław, Tadeusz and Jan sailed across the Caspian Sea and walked hundreds of kilometres to Persia (now Iran). There they joined other Poles in an orphanage for two years, before being chosen out of 40,000 children to come to New Zealand after an invitation from prime minister Peter Fraser.

The trio arrived in Wellington Harbour on October 31, 1944, with 730 other Polish children and 105 adult caregivers.

Zdzisław felt he had a second chance at life. He and his brothers were taken by train to Pahīatua​ in the Manawatū-Whanganui region, to a vacant ex-prisoner of war camp that was transformed into the Pahīatua Polish Children’s Camp, run by the 105 caregivers. There Zdzisław remarked at his warm shower, pyjamas and clean sheets.

In the camp everybody spoke Polish and the children were taught as they would be in Poland – they were supposed to be repatriated after the war. But as the Soviet Union retained much of eastern Poland after Germany’s surrender in 1945, Fraser decided to let the refugees stay permanently.

English teachers were sent to the camp to help them integrate into New Zealand society, which Zdzisław found difficult, despite achieving high marks. He’d finished primary school by the time news came that Polish children needed to leave the camp to make room for refugees from other countries.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Lepionka would help run games and events as part of his role as president of the Polish Association of New Zealand.

He was supposed to be moving with other Polish children to a convent in Hāwera, in Taranaki, but as the hostel was not ready, they stayed at the Pahīatua Convent School and Palmerston North Marist Brothers School for several months before being taken to Hāwera. He finished his schooling at Hāwera High School.

At school he played cricket and rugby. On weekends, he enjoyed swimming and fishing at a nearby lake and taking perch back for dinner.

He left school aged 15 in 1953, going on to work at a dairy farm while waiting for a carpentry apprenticeship. While in Hāwera he was given the moniker Eric, a name by which many English speakers referred to him for the rest of his life.

After 18 months on the farm, he moved south to Wellington. He worked as a carpenter, builder and later became a property developer and owner.

His wife Halina was born in Persia to Stanisław and Janina Melgies (née Krejcisz). She was the youngest Polish child at the Pahīatua camp.

Lepionka first saw her at a Polish mass in Wellington after he’d moved there. At a local dance a few weeks later, he began courting her and, after 15 months, he proposed.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Zdzisław Lepionka and Polish President Andrzej Duda unveil a new plaque in Wellington in 2018.

They married at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Lower Hutt and had four children – Ania, Wanda, Stefan and Tereska – and later 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Their family would gather at Christmas, Easter, birthdays and to celebrate the children’s sporting and artistic achievements across soccer, cricket, rugby, skiing, swimming, horse-riding, piano, music, ballet and choir. They participated in traditional Polish culture, including dancing and cooking, and on weekends the children attended Polish school.

Each year they’d go to an annual Polish mass and picnic at St Patrick’s College in Silverstream, Upper Hutt, where they would meet members of the Polish community from all parts of New Zealand.

As an adult Lepionka was involved with St Anthony’s Parish Council and parent teacher associations, and spoke at various schools and community groups. He loved the arts and singing, and his community work was tireless.

For seven years he was chairperson of the Refugee and Migrant Services Commission and was involved with the Inter-Church Commission on Immigration and Refugee Resettlement, helping people who were in the position he once was. He would go on to help resettle nearly 2500 refugees in Aotearoa.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Lepionka was awarded a Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland by Polish President Andrzej Duda on the latter’s visit to New Zealand in 2018.

He volunteered at the country’s first ethnic affairs council and was its chairperson, helping to create local councils in Lower Hutt, Auckland and Christchurch. He lobbied for the Department of Internal Affairs to create its own ethnic affairs desk.

He was president of the Polish Association of New Zealand for two terms, and organised a successful Food for Poland appeal. In 1982, he helped lead a march in Wellington in support of Poland’s Solidarity movement, which was attended by more than 12,000 people.

In 2018 he was awarded the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland​ by Polish President Andrzej Duda on his first New Zealand visit, for great services to Poland.

He spent his twilight years with Halina and family and friends, reading, listening to music, gardening, going to concerts and walking around Wellington’s bays.

He died in Wellington after a long illness, on August 22. He often wrote the phrase “Tam, gdzie jest milosc, jest szczęście”, meaning Where there is love, there is happiness. For Lepionka, his family and New Zealand represented that.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Lepionka with his wife Halina, their four children Ania, Wanda, Stefan and Tereska, and one of the pair’s 12 grandchildren.

Sources: Lepionka family