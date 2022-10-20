Homeless back to living in tents after pop up shelter closes its doors

A pop-up homeless shelter was housed in the Unite Church for six weeks after the floods. Now, most of the men are back living in tents, says homeless advocate Jackie Galland.

When the August floods hit Nelson eight weeks ago, around a dozen homeless people were given shelter in the Unite Church. Their temporary accommodation came to an end on October 2, and some of the “streeties” were moved into backpackers.

Most, however, have returned to living in tents.

Homeless advocate and Giving Aroha founder Jackie Galland says the time spent in the church was a “missed chance”: while under shelter she saw improvements in the mental health of the men. Some of them got jobs.

But those who supported them are angry the Government has been unable to help. Agencies say approaches were made to those affected, but Housing First in Nelson is “at capacity”.

The situation highlights the gap that has been left by the closure of the Nelson Night Shelter in February 2022.

Once the seven men left the church, they had two nights paid at a backpackers, after that, “they were all pretty much back on the street,” Galland said.

She said she had given out three tents as of last Monday and had been asked for another three.

While the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) told Stuff in September that they had made visits to the church, Galland said they’d been asked to visit and refused to.

“It’s all very well saying ‘Go through MSD, you can’t even get hold of MSD’. Agencies don't want to know these guys, and that's the sad part about it.”

Galland and Jo Parkinson put in long hours, and saw the changes that took place in the men once they had a roof over them.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Unite Church was home to 24 different men, five women and a 7 year old child, over different periods for just over six weeks.

“We saw these guys come in and they were down and out, they were depressed, they were sad, they were underfed, their bones were all hanging out.

“But by the time they left us they were healthy. Their mental health was great. Some of them had even got jobs. And yet, no one will help with accommodation.”

Galland said when they were offered the church they thought they had the support of the agencies.

But she said, although they had put in five referrals to Housing First four weeks ago, none of the men had been contacted about accommodation with them.

“We tried our best to accommodate them and none of the agencies would help. I'm feeling quite disappointed and disgusted over it, in all honesty.”

Ministry for Housing and Urban Development (HUD) general manager partnerships and performance Will Barris said the Housing First service in Nelson was “currently at capacity”.

“We continue to work with providers in Nelson to increase the supply of public and transitional housing.”

Barris said the Salvation Army visited the Unite Church and met with four people staying there and remained in contact with two.

“They arranged to return the next day, to meet with anyone else needing support, but no one was at the church.”

Galland said they had started closing the doors during the day at that point, and that was why no one was there.

MSD regional commissioner Craig Churchill said the ministry arranged for “community connectors” to visit Unite Church and discuss support options with the people sheltering there.

The connectors who visited the church were based out of two community organisations – Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu and Te Piki Oranga, he said.

Galland said at no point did these visitors identify themselves as being there on behalf of MSD.

Churchill said two separate visits took place on August 24, and another on September 30.

”After a group of rough sleepers moved into Unite Church, we kept in contact with church management and other agencies about the situation. We later helped put together a support plan for the five people still there in the final week.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Matty Anderson helping to prepare kai at the pop up homeless shelter in the Unite Church, which accomodated homeless people for six weeks.

“On the evening of Friday, September 30, we asked a connector to visit the church again, to talk to the group about alternate accommodation options and how we may be able to assist.”

Churchill said there were often complex reasons why someone might choose to sleep rough and decline offers of help.

“Every person is different, and ultimately has the right to choose whether they apply for or accept our assistance.”

Newly elected councillor Matty Anderson volunteered at the pop-up homeless shelter.

In a Facebook video, he said the facility “proved there was a need for the service”. The homeless, he said, were human beings.

“They have human rights ... we do treat them as subhuman, which is a societal ill, and a reflection on us, not so much them.”