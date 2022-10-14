Between a road and a hard place - how do you fix a broken highway?

The reopened section of State Highway 6 on the Whangamoa Saddle still has a number of one-lane sections. Motorists were warned to expect the trip between Blenheim and Nelson could take more than two hours, about half-an-hour more than normal.

From November 1 State Highway 6 from Hira to Rai Valley will close for seven weeks so Waka Kotahi – NZ Transport Agency can repair five damaged parts of the road.

The closure means people travelling from Nelson to Blenheim will face a 45 minute detour via SH63 – while those in Rai Valley will face an extra two hours drive to Nelson.

But why is it going to take so long, and why can’t they use traffic management to keep the road open?

Waka Kotahi system controller, top of the south, Andrew James said the decision was “the best option”.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied A SH6 washout between Nelson and Marlborough in August

What went wrong?

When an atmospheric river of rain spread over Te Tauihu in August the region was drenched – in some areas more than a metre of rain fell in four days.

Usually rain washed off the hills and across the road at culverts, running into areas protected by concrete and rock.

But the culverts overflowed, so water found a “secondary flow path” to naturally low points where the wall beneath was unprotected, James said.

“It’s coming across at fast, high volume. It eats into the earth on the edge of the road.”

In four of the five sites the earth underneath gave way, creating “underslips”.

Meanwhile, in the fifth spot, a river has eaten into the side of the road.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied A washed out section of SH6 from Nelson to Rai Valley, photo taken August 19 2022.

How do you fix it?

Fixing it isn’t as simple as replacing the missing earth.

James said that, before they could fix it they had to find rock. In two of the spots that was relatively straightforward, but in one they had to dig down to create a stable platform for machinery.

Once a platform was established, they would drive “mini piles” into the rock to create a foundation to build on.

“You need to make sure that’s going to be strong enough to build up.”

From there, a concrete beam would be laid across, and then the wall built back up to the road, with steal piles keeping it stable.

In some of the spots it was the height of a two-storey house being built.

One spot did not have rock to build on. There they would layer compressed stone with “geo grade” – a type of plastic mesh – to rebuild below the road, like layers of a Christmas cake, where the mesh was the thick icing and the compressed stone was the cake, James said.

In the spot where the river had eroded the side of the road, they would place boulders into the river to create protection, he said.

Each site would take about seven weeks to fix, so work will happen at the same time. In addition, planned maintenance has been brought forward to make the most of the closure.

Waka Kotahi The location of four underslips on SH6 between Hira and Rai Valley. Repairs are going to close the road for seven weeks.

But why can’t the road stay open?

James said, when designing the repairs, they took several factors into consideration, and modelled keeping the road open – similar to what was done when Takaka Hill was repaired after Cyclone Gita.

Takaka Hill’s damage was mostly in gullies where there was room to keep traffic moving, he said.

By comparison, the damage to SH6 was on narrow sections of the road edge.

“There’s not much road left when you’re going that deep.”

To have SH6 open they would have had to build two walls at each site – the first to allow continuing traffic, and the second to actually repair the road.

That would have extended repairs considerably, he said.

Add to that, crews can’t work when the road is being used, so they would have to close it for 15 minute bursts to allow work, then shut down while first one direction, then the other, was let through – with more cars backing up all the time.

The total delays for drivers could end up being more than 30 minutes.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Motorists queue on Takaka Hill waiting for the piloted convoy to begin during the afternoon opening time after the road was heavily damaged by ex-tropical-cyclone Gita.

There was also the risk of further damage to the unstable road. In the past week some pavement had continued to drop away in places, he said.

“That road might go next week in a big rain event.”

And then there’s the time crunch. With the road damaged and Christmas fast approaching they wanted to get it fixed before the higher volumes of traffic arrived for the holiday period.

That was also why residents weren’t consulted ahead of the announcement, he said. Between designing the fixes and getting the work done they were down to the wire to meet the Christmas deadline.

“We made a call that it was better to make a decision and give people notice than go through an engagement process.”

James summed the decision up by saying the seven-week closure was “the best of the bad options”.

