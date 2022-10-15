Wellington's transgender icons celebrated for creating 'safe havens' at a time there was nowhere else to go

Chrissy Witoko used to run the Evergreen Coffee House and the Nutcracker which were on Vivian St, creating jobs and a safe place for the queer community during the 80s and 90s.

The transition of Wellington’s red-light district into a rainbow precinct is due in large part to the work of two takatāpui icons, Chrissy Witoko and Carmen Rupe. Now, two benches memorialising the queens offer the best view of the streets they once reigned. HANNA MCCALLUM reports.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In the 1980s and 90s, when every other cafe, bar and club in Wellington closed its doors and the streets went quiet, there was one place everyone knew would still be open.

Politicians, bureaucrats, taxi drivers, gang members, hospitality staff, drag queens, street workers and all the other mismatched night owls still figuring out who they were and who they wanted to be would gather at Evergreen Coffee House on Vivian St.

The Evergreen was a small, old school cafe, painted green with a big front shop window, lit with mood lighting. A jukebox occupied a corner and small knick-knacks collected from secondhand shops were dotted around.

READ MORE:

* Event-packed day to close Pride festival in Wellington

* Portrait of Wellington transgender legend Carmen Rupe to join national gallery collection

* Painting Wellington street with pride



Most striking were the photos and business cards of all those who visited over the decades, pieced together in a collage on the walls.

Living upstairs, proprietor Chrissy Witoko (Ngāti Kahungunu) would offer her patrons a cup of coffee – sometimes with a drop of whisky in the pot – served in Arcoroc cups, along with “the best toasted sandwiches in town”.

“Everybody knew that you could just relax there,” says Glenda Hughes, who was a young police officer in Wellington in the 1970s when she first met Witoko.

KEVIN STENT Chrissy Witoko and Carmen Rupe – two icons of Wellington’s rainbow and takatāpui communities – were honoured with the unveiling of two memorial seats on the corner of Cuba and Vivian Streets. Glenda Hughes and Syemon Witoko unveil the seat dedicated to his sister Chrissy.

“Everyone knew that you were safe there and in those days [that] was quite hard to find,” Hughes says now.

It was a haven for anyone, but particularly for Wellington’s rainbow and takatāpui (LGBTQIA+ and gender diverse) community. And Witoko wasn’t alone in providing it.

She and Carmen Rupe (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Heke-a-Wai) were two of Wellington’s takatāpui queens. They ran multiple businesses around the city between the late 60s and early 2000s, providing jobs for the transgender community – for many of them their first – and a sense of belonging.

Witoko died in 2002 and Rupe in 2011. Rupe is already memorialised with the Carmen -shaped pedestrian cross lights on Cuba St.

Stuff Carmen Rupe was a trailblazing transgender woman who will be honoured in a new exhibition at the NZ Portrait Gallery from September 18.

Now, they are being remembered with two memorial benches on the corner of Vivian and Cuba streets – where they did so much work.

About 70 people, including friends, family and politicians gathered for the unveiling of the benches earlier this month.

“The warmth and the love shown to both Chrissy and Carmen was so evident, that really inspired us,” said Pride NZ director Gareth Watkins, who spearheaded the idea with husband and fellow director Roger Smith.

Beyond memorialising the pair’s tireless work, the benches were also a way to affirm takatāpui and rainbow people today, Watkins said.

Ans Westra/Stuff Carmen Rupe and others at the Purple Onion in Cuba St, Wellington. Rupe used to run Carmen’s International Coffee House on Vivian St. Photo by Ans Westra, 1973.

“We wanted to have something in Wellington where if you were a member of takatāpui rainbow communities, you could have a touch stone, you could walk past these seats and feel that you weren’t alone... and see yourself reflected.”

The commemoration coincided with Mental Health Awareness Week. This year’s theme was to reconnect with the people and places that lift you up – hei pikinga waiora.

“When people can walk past the seats, they can see the words irawhiti takatāpui (transgender rainbow Māori)…and even if they don’t know Carmen or Chrissy, hopefully irawhiti takatāpui will resonate with them,” Watkins said.

Supplied Carmen International Coffee Lounge attracted a variety of people, including politicians and businessmen, creating visibility for the community.

Mal and Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan, owners of Cuba St cocktail bar S & M’s, who knew both Rupe and Witoko, said many of their customers knew them and still spoke of them today.

“It’s amazing ... Love or hate, people knew them,” Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan says.

But mostly, they had “utmost respect”, Mal Kennedy-Vaughan says. “They fought to where we got today ... They survived it all, they were survivors.”

Hughes remembers when Witoko moved from Hastings to Wellington in the late 1950s and worked as a manager and hostess in bars and clubs in the city.

Witoko would take young girls who had run away from home to a table, buy them all a toasted sandwich and call Hughes, the cop.

“Then I would come up and sit down and talk to them and arrange for them to be taken home because she thought they were too young and it wasn’t really the place for them…That’s where it really started,” Hughes recalls.

KEVIN STENT A plaque on one of the benches for Chrissy Witoko.

She and Witoko became friends for life. Hughes and Witoko’s brother, Syemon​, are partners and have been together for more than 20 years.

Witoko established Evergreen Coffee House in 1984. She would often walk around the corner from her cafe to Marion St – part of the city’s red-light district at the time – check on the girls working on the street and invite them back to the Evergreen for a cup of coffee.

Witoko never worked on the streets herself, but she catered for the girls who did, as well as gay men rejected from their families – people who were “disenfranchised around Wellington”, Hughes says.

“There were a lot of people who were fairly lonely in the city, and they all used to congregate at the Evergreen, that was their place.”

But as welcoming as she was, Witoko also ran the shop with an iron fist. Bad behaviour was not tolerated. If one was unfortunate enough to make the mistake, they were sure not to repeat it.

KEVIN STENT About 70 people attended the unveiling ceremony on October 1 to commemorate the takatāpui queens. Andy Foster, right, was still mayor at the time.

“It’s very hard to describe how she sort of ran that place but it seemed to run very smoothly and it ran for a long, long time,” Hughes says.

Rupe on the other hand was “out there”.

“She did a very good job at assisting Wellington to accept the trans community, she was definitely the lead on that, and Chrissy was more in the background and more social welfare-conscious.”

Rupe spent some time in Sydney, working as a show girl, before moving to Wellington in 1967.

Fellow drag queen and friend Jacquie Grant recalls first meeting Rupe in a nightclub in Sydney.

Supplied Malcolm Kennedy-Vaughan, pictured second from the right in the 70s, with Carmen Rupe on his left. Malcolm used to frequent Carmen's International Coffee Lounge as a young gay man.

“She was absolutely stunning looking and always on show,” Grant says.

But being dressed in drag was considered a crime in Sydney at the time and police raids were common.

Once, Grant recalled sitting in Rupe’s flat, having a cup of tea, when cops burst in.

“They were coming in the front door, we’re all running out the back door and we didn’t stop running that time because they’d throw you in jail. Carmen went one way, and myself and others, the other way.”

KEVIN STENT Mal and Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan, owners of Cuba St cocktail bar S & M’s, knew both Rupe and Witoko, and say many of their customers still speak of them today.

A few weeks later, Rupe moved back to Aotearoa and

quickly established herself in Wellington, opening Carmen’s International Coffee Lounge at 86 Vivian St and the Balcony nightclub on the corner of Victoria and Harris streets. She also ran a brothel in Miramar and several antique shops.

Mal Kennedy-Vaughan remembers Rupe’s coffee lounge had an Egyptian theme with sphinx statues, “bizarre paintings” on the wallpaper and bright red lanterns hanging from the ceiling. “It was a mix match of everything.”

As a young gay teenager, it was his “safe haven”.

KEVIN STENT A plaque on one of the benches for Carmen Rupe.

Rupe would be elaborately dressed, as would her staff, most of whom were drag queens or gay men.

Mal Kennedy-Vaughan said Rupe helped the young queens working on the streets by taking them on as staff, or helped those who continued in sex work to meet clients in her coffee lounge.

Chris Brickell describes the protocol is his book Mates and Lovers: A History of Gay New Zealand: “A cup upside down for heterosexual sex, on its side for a transsexual or drag queen, and underneath the saucer if the customer sought a gay liaison”.

The crowd at Carmen’s International Coffee Lounge was “sort of upper-middle class”, Grant says.

“[They] were businessmen, politicians... out for a titillating Saturday night out or something and they’d go to Carmen’s for a coffee and a toasted sandwich.”

Rupe won visibility and acceptance for the queer community, advocated for homosexual and abortion law reform, even ran for mayor of Wellington in 1977.

“Drag queens were the face of law reform, they were easily identifiable,” Grant said. “With hair up to the heavens, flowers in her hair … and wearing every colour of the rainbow, [Carmen] always made a point of smiling and greeting everyone she passed.”

KEVIN STENT Family and friends of Chrissy Witoko and Carmen Rupe, as well as politicians and councillors gathered for the ceremony.

The Evergreen Coffee House closed its doors after Witoko died

and was then gutted in a fire. An apartment building and Subway sandwich shop have taken its place. A marketing agency and Salvation Army church operate in the area where Carmen’s Coffee Lounge once was.

“They were a different world, those places,” Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan says.

Stuff Carmen Rupe and Chrissy Witoko’s legacy is felt by those in rainbow and takatāpui communities in Wellington today.

Hughes remembers the harassment and prejudice of the time, but she is adamant Witoko and Rupe played a huge role in winning acceptance for the queer community.

Witoko never sought the limelight but Hughes believed she would feel dignified by the installation of the benches.

“That group of trans people…took a lot of the prejudice out of Wellington and I think they did that by creating those spaces,” Hughes said.

“It wasn’t easy in those days for them, but they were brave, strong, clever and they continued.”