Not guilty verdicts in Southland sex case

The Invercargill District Court building where a man was on trial for sex charges this week.

A man has been found not guilty of the sexual violation and indecent assault of a woman 40 years his junior in Southland.

A jury in the Invercargill District Court returned its verdicts on Wednesday afternoon, following two days of evidence in which the complainant and accused man both took the stand.

Judge Duncan Harvey granted the man permanent name suppression after the verdicts were heard.

The Crown case was the woman, aged in her late 20s at the time, and the man, aged in his late 60s at the time, were among a group of people socialising and drinking at a Southland location in late 2020.

The woman said she could not recall going to bed, given her intoxication, and when she woke up early the next morning the alleged incident that led to the charges was taking place, lasting several minutes.

She was still groggy from the night before, from the drink, and initially thought it was her boyfriend, though he lived two hours away and was not expected to visit. When she realised it was the man she had socialised with the previous evening, she “freaked out” and asked him to leave, she said.

The man gave evidence that he had asked the woman to sleep with him the previous evening, and she had said yes.

Defence lawyer Bill Dawkins, in his closing address, said the jury needed to assess what happened on the morning the pair woke up in bed.

Dawkins said the man admitted the alleged sexual contact with the woman, but said she had consented and was a willing participant.

The woman, during evidence, said she could not remember if the man had asked her to sleep with him the previous evening.