Poor communication in flood, landslide clean-up leaves Nelson victims in the dark

Alana Pearce pictured with her son Oska, and Dog Chopper outside the ‘Little Red House’ on Rocks Rd which has been red-stickered. Pearce was renting the house until it was hit by a slip. The family lost 95% of their belongings as a result.

Communication black holes have left those affected by floods and landslides wondering what’s next, as assessment, insurance, and council communication dries up along with the floodwaters.

As of Friday, there were 29 red placard properties and 94 yellow in Nelson. Of those, about 90 (both red and yellow-stickered) were affected by landslides or land instability, and 20 by flood-damage – none of those 20 were currently red-stickered.

In Tasman there were three red-stickered homes, all of which were in Golden Bay and another 12 yellow-stickered properties spread across the district.

However, even a white placard, which indicates that people are able to return to their property and use it “as usual”, was not as straightforward as it may seem.

Evan Barnes, a Nile St resident who was forced to evacuate with his family as Maitai River floodwaters entered his property, said two months on they were still out of the house and things were “very frustrating and very slow”, even though the property now had a white placard.

Barnes and his family were still not able to return home as, though the house was now dried out, it still required significant work to return it to a liveable state.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nile St resident Evan Barnes met with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when she visited the flood-affected areas. Two months on, Barnes and his family are still unable to live in their damaged home.

“We wait weeks and weeks, can’t get hold of the assessor, you ask a question and it takes weeks to hear back, and we’re still out of our house,” he said.

“I have no idea when we’re going to get back in, not a single clue, no one’s said it’s going to be six weeks long or eight weeks long, nothing like that.”

He said his insurer had been very good at finding them another place to live in the meantime, but insurance would only cover those expenses for so long and “time is ticking on”.

Nelson City Council response was initially good, and helpful information was provided at public meetings, but follow-ups were slow.

“There are a lot of people affected, and they’re [insurance, council, and assessors] very busy, but sometimes the communication isn’t there – even just a reply to say they’ve received your email and they’ll get back to you would be good.”

He did not expect to be back in his own home before next year – though he acknowledged he and his family were better off than many in the community.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’ve got a nice apartment that insurance has set up ... [We want] just for something to actually happen.”

Caleb Harcus, owner of the now famously affected red house on Rocks Rd, had a similar story – initial reaction was good, but in the meantime communication had dried up. However, while he was grateful to the people of Nelson for their concern, but clarified that he did not live in the red house, and his sympathies were with those who lived in affected properties, like his tenant.

“[The slip] doesn’t affect me at all – but I had a brilliant tenant, and she’s had to leave and can’t get back,” he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Scott May surveys the slip above his Nelson property in August (file photo)

He lived near the Maitai River at Collingwood St at the time of the flooding.

“You could see from the waterline, one inch higher and there would have been fish in the living room.”

He has since moved, and lives “nowhere near the mountains or the rivers”. However, the red house still belongs to him – and until he knows the status of the landslide that hit it, he said he can do nothing to assess the site, let alone clear it.

“I’m sure the council at some stage will contact me ... [but] I’ve had no news at all,” he said.

“To get to the house, you’ve got to clear the mudslide, to then do the damage assessment. They [insurance] can’t do a thing until the mudslide is cleared,” he said.

“It’s so dangerous because if anyone destabilises the mud at the bottom, more mud might flow, and a great deal of it.”

He acknowledged the long hours being worked by council and insurance company staff, but said it was frustrating.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail The community support, red and yellow placard owners say, has been incredible. Biscuits donated to The Big Bake Up were distributed to those affected by the floods with messages of solidarity.

“We’ve been through this exercise before with Christchurch, with the earthquakes all those years ago – you would hope that lesson would be learned, that the paperwork would be reduced.”

Alana Pearce and her two children, who were living in the little red house, lost 95% of their belongings in the slip. They have only been allowed back into the home twice, and have moved to a new rental in Stoke. Pearce had home and contents insurance, but still gets hit by the scale of the loss.

“It’s a rollercoaster. Some days I will cry,” she said.

She’s been told everything inside will be ruined and mouldy.

Like many of those affected she was immensely grateful for the support of the community but has no idea what will happen to the rest of her belongings.

“Are they going to bowl the house down? Or are they going to break the door and then let all the mud come out? I mean, can I go through and maybe pick out some bits and pieces?... I have no clue.”

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter An aerial shot taken from the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter showing the full extent of the damage. This photo shows flooding around north Nelson and Glenduan.

Scott May, who lives Ngawhatu Valley, last weekend finished digging out the soil from underneath the deck of his home that had seeped through like porridge.

There’s still a huge amount of earth clearance to be done around the back, and a slip by the side of the house had moved a tiny bit - though it was “nothing to write home about”, he said.

“But you lie in bed and you feel the shakes that we had last night and you think ‘God no’, you don't need the ripples of an earthquake to make anything worse.”

He remained hopeful that by end of the year they’d have an idea of the kind of payout they’d receive and the amount of work that would need doing.

Brett Daniell-Smith is back in his Rocks Rd and is currently waiting for EQC commissioned geotech reports to be completed.

Liz Barrack A bicycle on Rocks Rd, the site of multiple slips during the atmospheric rain event in August.

Like many Nelson homeowners affected by slips, the past nine weeks have involved some very hard physical work, in his case removing the clay out from around the house.

But Daniell-Smith remains relatively upbeat.

“I think, generally, the council has done their very best, quite frankly. People are complaining and grizzling, but given the complicated nature and the number of properties which have been impacted and the number of geotech people available to do the work, I think the lines of communication have been pretty good, and I think that the council has done well.”

He acknowledges that might not be everyone’s experience.

“Most people aren't saying that, because they’re expecting wonders overnight, but it's not one of those sorts of things that can be dealt with overnight.”

Meanwhile, Nelson City Council is directing residents with red, yellow or white placards on their property to its website to find more information, including specific next steps for each type of placard.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Scott May's Nelson property is threatened by multiple slips, but he remains philosophical about the risk.

Recovery manager Neville Reilly said the region was drying out, and movement of slips had “significantly reduced”, but there was still a risk of further landslides if there was another weather event.

He said there had been a large number of slips on private land, and “it will be up to those property owners to address those slips”.

“With regards to slips on Council land, there have been massive wins as well as some serious challenges,” he said.

“The wins include almost all of Codgers Mountain Bike area being opened up and the majority of tracks on the Grampians are now open as well. Some of the challenges include Glider Rd on Marsden Valley Reserve, the works there have been seriously hampered by the wet weather during September.”

He said there had been a “mixed bag” in terms of the council’s recreational tracks and reserves.

“Some were completely unaffected and others have been severely damaged. We are working through opening tracks and making some good loops for park users,” he said.

“Along with all the tracks that have already been opened, there will be many more that are scheduled to be opened by the end of the month (weather dependent), most by the end of the year, but some will be out of action for a very long time.”