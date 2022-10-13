When does a protest become counterproductive to its cause?

For a second time this week, rail campaigners have blocked traffic near the Terrace Tunnel.

Wellington motorists were left fuming after a protest blocked the Urban Motorway during rush-hour traffic on Wednesday morning.

Protesters with a banner in support of restoring passenger rail blocked the southbound entrance to the Terrace Tunnel about 7.35am, where they remained until six were arrested by police and removed about an hour later.

Michael Apathy​ of the Restore Passenger Rail group behind the protest said being disruptive was a “last resort” attempt to get the Government to respond to their demands to restore passenger rail services.

However, reactions from politicians and the public begs the question, when does protest action become counterproductive to its aims?

Who was blocking the Terrace Tunnel and why did they do it?

Wednesday morning’s blockade follows a range of other climate protest action taken in recent months.

This includes a group of Extinction Rebellion protesters who glued themselves to Parliament's top step and 20 protesters who dressed as cows and danced to Staying Alive in an act of ‘’Dis-cow-bediance’’ at the Wellington Railway Station.

So who was the group behind the protest on Wednesday?

Restore Passenger Rail is a climate action collective which formed a few months ago with a goal to see the Government commit to restoring passenger rail to the extent it was in 2000, with affordable and accessible services aligned with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Protesters blocked the southbound entrance to the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington by holding a banner across the lane leading into the tunnel during rush hour traffic on Wednesday.

Apathy said the group had “tried everything” including petitions and marches.

“It’s really sad that to get arrested and cause disruption is the sort of thing we have to do to get the urgent change that we need,” Apathy said.

How disruptive is too disruptive?

Lawrence Turner, who was stuck in the build up of traffic created by the protest, said he tried to rip the banner from their hands.

“I just dragged their sign off them, but they just sat down. Everyone’s just angry. We’ve got kids to pick up at the airport,” Turner said.

Police walked a fine line in their response, emphasising the lawful right to protest, but adding they also recognised the rights of the public to go about their lawful business.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff A Greenpeace protest on the front lawn of Parliament earlier this year. (File photo)

Wellington Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester said while protest activity itself was lawful, the actions of those on the motorway on Wednesday morning were not.

"Being on foot on the motorway is incredibly dangerous, not only for those individuals, but for motorists,” Silvester said.

Bronwyn Hayward​ (MNZM), a Professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, praised this “very nuanced” and “world leading” approach.

A Director of The Sustainable Citizenship and Civic Imagination Research group, Hayward said climate activism was challenging democracies around the world including how police responded.

CHRIS SKELTON Climate change advocate Professor Bronwyn​ Hayward is supportive of the approach taken by New Zealand police to handling protests relating to climate action. (File photo)

Police in New Zealand used deescalation tactics and were only likely to intervene when people posed a danger to themselves or the public.

“Police are increasingly reluctant to be used to make political points for political parties,” she said.

There was an equally “fine line” that protest organisers had to walk in trying to change social norms and thinking through making a strong statement but without alienating others.

“You have to do that in a way that takes people with you.”

Longtime community activist Sue Bradford agreed it was a balancing act. “It’s a matter of making sure your message is clear and you’re not harming people in any way.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff Longtime community activist and former Green Party MP Sue Bradford agrees there is a fine line. (File photo)

Bradford respected what the protesters were trying to do, adding they were “certainly effective” at garnering media attention especially considering their small size.

She understood why people caught in the traffic would have been angry though.

Protesters sticking together

Bradford, who has herself been part of motorcades, said the “lock-on” method used by one of the protesters who glued his hand to the road surface was an effective way to prevent people being taken away by police.

Such actions were designed to draw attention in a “visual and emotional” way, explained Hayward, adding the tactic had been used for over a century, citing British suffragettes as an example.

Screengrab Two Extinction Rebellion protesters were arrested at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) after glueing themselves to the 1951 Picasso painting Massacre in Korea. (File photo)

Most recently an international movement has seen climate activists smear cake across the Mona Lisa and superglue their hands to masterpieces by Sandro Botticelli, Vincent van Gogh and Umberto Boccioni.

There was a broad spectrum of protest actions though with New Zealanders traditionally “great petition signers” and far less likely to take more extreme action.

More active protesters needed to be sensitive to possible unanticipated consequences on the community. Hayward said.

What does protesting this way achieve?

Hayward acknowledged it was extremely frustrating for both sides of the protest. There was a “difference between inconvenience and suffering” though.

“If we value democracy, we have to tolerate some civil disobedience,” but protests which endangered communities weren’t justified.

Bradford said it was important people understood these were big issues.

Protesting was part of democracy and people should be grateful they could do so, she said.

“Climate change will be far more disruptive than people blocking a motorway briefly.”