Pākawau rock wall application process grinds on along with the erosion

The three private properties that the planned sea wall is designed to protect from further erosion at Pākawau.

Another chunk of what remains of the Tasman District Council esplanade reserve has eroded at Pākawau, in Golden Bay, since affected residents made a public plea for action in March.

Pākawau Community Residents’ Association president Laurie Jarrett said about 80cm of esplanade was all that was left in front of one of a trio of badly affected private properties – down from about 1m of reserve in March and 16m in 1983.

The association, on behalf of the property owners, is seeking the go-ahead for the construction of a privately funded rock wall on the remains of that council reserve to provide public access to the beach and protect those three properties in the seaside settlement, which is about 39km northwest of Tākaka.

Jarrett said it was “a few days off a year” since an application was lodged seeking the permission of the council, as the landowner, to allow the wall to be built on its reserve.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Pākawau Community Residents' Association president Laurie Jarrett measuring what remained of the esplanade reserve in March. Jarrett says an additional estimated 20cm has been lost since then.

A resource consent application for the structure is also before the council and is likely to be considered by an independent commissioner.

Jarrett said he had been involved in the matter for almost 11 years.

“You have to be made of fairly good stuff to adhere to these processes,” he said. “I can totally understand how some individuals have just gone ahead and done it [built walls] – things have got to be made easier.”

Resource consent applications for a 245m-345m rock wall that were lodged in 2017 were refused by an independent commissioner in 2019.

The application now before the council is for a 77.5m-long wall in front of the three properties and a council road reserve to the south. That proposed rock revetment would effectively extend an existing 75m wall situated south of the council road reserve.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Pākawau resident Lois Benjamin in March looking over the edge from the council esplanade reserve in front of her property.

This proposed wall is to be located behind the Mean High Water Springs line, funded and constructed by the residents who would also maintain it in perpetuity.

At the final full council meeting of the triennium in September, elected members agreed to give landowner approval for the construction of the wall subject to resource and building consents being granted before any work is undertaken. That landowner consent is also subject to the owners of those three properties entering into a licence to occupy agreement as well as an agreement for the ongoing maintenance of the wall and any liability related to it.

Jarrett said the affected people in Pākawau were “absolutely rapt” to hear of the landowner approval.

They were also pleased that neighbouring private property owners, who were each considered to an affected person under the Resource Management Act, had provided third-party approvals for the wall.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Residents of Pākawau whose properties are threatened by erosion seek permission to build a rock wall on what remains of the council esplanade reserve. (Video first published in March, 2022)

Council community infrastructure group manager Richard Kirby said he was due this week to sign the council’s approval as an affected third party.

Elected members at the meeting in September heard that if everyone who was an affected third party signed their agreement, the resource consent application would be considered on a non-notified basis.

A staff report on the matter stresses that in giving approval as a landowner, the council was not giving any commitment in regard to its role in assessing and deciding on any resource and/or building consent application.

Jarrett said he hoped the matter could “just get wrapped up” as soon as possible, so the wall could be built.