Police called after 'unusual' circumstances in Nelson house fire

Police were called to the scene of a small house fire along Northesk St in Nelson on Thursday. (File photograph)

Police were called to the scene of a small house fire in Nelson due to “unusual” circumstances.

Fire and Emergency NZ southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said the fire service was notified just before 3.50am on Thursday about a possible house fire along Northesk St.

Crew aboard two fire engines from the Nelson station were sent to the scene. On arrival, firefighters found the house smoke logged, Crosson said.

There was a small fire that caused no issues to extinguish.

“We got the police involved because it was a little bit unusual ... the circumstances, why there was a fire,” Crosson said. “We were away from there at 4.30am.”

A police spokesperson confirmed officers attended the incident.