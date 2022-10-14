Police seeking information on bag found on day Breanna Muriwai disappeared

Breanna Muriwai has been missing for more than five weeks.

Police are appealing for information concerning a purple bag found on the same day Wellington woman Breanna Muriwai went missing almost seven weeks ago.

The 22-year-old was last seen in the early hours of August 28 at Te Horo Beach, north of Wellington.

Police have been searching for her ever since with another focus of the investigation to establish the circumstances of what led Muriwai to be at Te Horo Beach, Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said.

Family members had dropped her off at Paraparaumu Railway Station two days before her disappearance.

READ MORE:

* Wellington today, October 6: Missing woman found, reports of car driving erratically prior to fatal crash

* Flatmate concerned about safety of missing man last seen in Ōtaki

* Body believed to be that of missing fisherman Myung Kang found at West Auckland beach



Her mother, Jasmin​ Gray​, described the following weeks as “hell” and that every day had been “soul crushing” for the family. “Every day Breanna is missing feels like an eternity,” she said.

Last week, police said Muriwai’s phone had been found on Te Horo Beach. It was being examined by the high-tech crime group.

Police were now appealing for information on a purple and pink bag, found on Te Horo Beach near the Sea Rd beach access on the morning of Muriwai’s disappearance.

“We believe that this bag is significant to the investigation,” Thompson said.

NZ Police/Supplied Bag found in relation to Breanna Muriwai's disappearance.

Police confirmed they did not have the bag at any stage, but it was reported seen on the day Muriwai went missing.

However, it had been removed from the area around mid-afternoon on the same day and police want anyone who saw the bag on the beach, or saw it being picked up, to contact them.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have information as to its current location,” he said.

“The investigation team believe its recovery will assist with the circumstances of Breanna’s disappearance.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Items linked to Breanna Muriwai have been found on Te Horo Beach where she was last seen almost seven weeks ago.

Thompson thanked those who had come forward with items that they located to see if they were linked to the investigation. He urged the public to continue notifying police with items they find on Te Horo Beach which may be related to Muriwai.

“We are still asking for anyone who walks along the coastline between Te Horo and Peka Peka to be vigilant for property that may belong to Breanna.

“This also applies to any persons boating or fishing in this area. This includes any property that may have come from a handbag or clothing.”

Police were still treating this as a missing persons investigation and have a number of inquiries underway, Thompson said.

Gray described her daughter as “an outgoing, fun, loving, incredibly funny and humorous young lady” and it was out of character for her to not be in touch with her family.

“No matter the time or where she was, if she ever got herself stuck somewhere, she would always reach out.”

Muriwai had been in her first year of her nursing course and was “thriving so well”, Gray said.

“My children [Breanna’s siblings] have already been through a massive loss of losing their father and this has reopened their trauma wounds.”