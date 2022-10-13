One dead in crash between car and train near Matamata

Police cordon at the fatal crash between a car and train near Matamata.

A person has died in a crash between a car and train near Matamata on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on SH27, near the intersection of Puketutu and Hinuera roads, around 9.52am.

There are diversions in place near the intersection of SH27, which has been closed, and traffic management is being put in place.

The northern diversion for motorists will be at Firth St and Hinuera Rd and the southern diversion will be at Hopkins and Hinuera roads.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the scene.

A St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.