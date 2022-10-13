Pastor and family man mourned following Matamata rail crossing collision

One person has died in a crash on the edge of Matamata, between a vehicle and train .

The loss of a keen fisherman and pastor of Matamata’s Baptist Church has left a hole in the community following a fatal train and car collision.

The crash happened on SH27, near the intersection of Puketutu and Hinuera roads, around 9.52am on Thursday.

One person was killed in the collision between a single vehicle and a train which happened on a level crossing.

People gathering in shock outside Matamata Baptist Church in the afternoon confirmed the man killed was co-pastor Sean Schutte.

Those at the church said they were not ready to comment in full but described Schutte as a well-known member of the Matamata community who would be sorely missed.

”We’re just too broken at the moment,” said one colleague. “He was such an amazing man.”

Schutte, believed to be in his 30s, had moved to New Zealand from his homeland of South Africa and met his wife through his faith before they married in 2007. The couple has a young daughter.

He began serving at the Matamata congregation in 2019 as a co-pastor. Schutte’s profile opn the church’s website described him as a keen adventurer and trout fisherman who relished the outdoors.

The church was focused on looking after the young pastor's family, who were contacting relatives in Johannesburg.

“Our focus at the moment is to let our people know and the fact that he is from South Africa, having to let family over there know too,” said a congregation member.

At the crash site, the remains of a small child’s booster seat, pool floaties and fishing gear was among scattered debris.

Diversions were in place near the intersection of SH27 through the morning until the road reopened in the afternoon.

Mark Taylor/Stuff The crash scene near the intersection of Puketutu and Hinuera roads late morning.

The log-laden locomotive had stopped further up the tracks.

Kiwirail executive general manager operations Paul Ashton said the freight train was travelling north from Kinleith to Mount Maunganui when it collided with a car at the level crossing.

“Incidents like this are extremely upsetting for all those involved,” he said in a statement. “In line with our standard practice our driver has been given leave, and is being offered support from KiwiRail, including counselling.

“We understand warning bells were working at the level crossing.”

Ashton said their thoughts are with all those involved and their families.

Matamata-Piako mayor elect Adrienne Wilcock said she heard the sirens when she was moving her heifers, but didn’t know anything about the circumstance of the crash.

“I feel for the families involved. It’s tragic for the families involved, train driver and those in the emergency services.”