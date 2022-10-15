Peter Ellis case forced court to confront how tikanga converges with common law

Māori customary law (tikanga) has been around for a long time. In the Peter Ellis case the Supreme Court had to confront how it converged with New Zealand’s common law. MARTIN VAN BEYNEN reports.

The Supreme Court’s Peter Ellis decision was eagerly awaited and not just because of its ruling on Ellis’ convictions.

It was also expected to say some profound things about tikanga, the Māori common law including all the “values, standards, principles or norms to which the Māori community subscribe to determine appropriate conduct”.

New Zealand’s common law system is mainly derived from English common law, which developed over centuries as common values and resulting principles were applied case by case in written decisions.

Tikanga became an issue in the Ellis case because Ellis died on September 4, 2019, after his appeal against 13 child sex convictions was lodged, but before the appeal could be heard. The question was whether the appeal should proceed. The Supreme Court concluded by a majority (three to two) it should, but kept its reasons for later – hence the anticipation.

During argument about whether the appeal should continue, the court asked for submissions from the Crown and defence about whether tikanga could apply, and how.

The parties called a wānanga in Wellington in December 2020, where eminent tikanga experts including Sir Hirini Moko Mead and Sir Pou Temara considered the issue.

Martin Hunter/Stuff The Supreme Court has ruled convictions on sex charges against Peter Ellis were based on a miscarriage of justice.

In a statement, the experts said tikanga could inform the decision about whether the appeal should continue in several ways. In tikanga terms, a hara (harm to the affected parties) had occurred, and thus an imbalance had been created between those involved. The restoration of balance became a matter of mana for both sides.

By allowing leave to appeal when Ellis was alive, the court had created an expectation the hara would be resolved, the experts said. If the door closed then the tikanga principle of ea (successful closure or restoration) would be upset. Ellis had mana that did not die with him and mana also applied to his family.

They concluded the process towards a final legal position had commenced and tikanga required “me haere tonu”(the case should continue).

The judgments

The Supreme Court on October 7 released two judgments​. One gave reasons for allowing the appeal to proceed, and the other dealt with the challenge to the convictions.

In the reasons judgment, all the judges agreed that the test for whether the appeal should go ahead was whether it was in the interests of justice. They also agreed tikanga was part of New Zealand’s version of the common law, but they then went down different paths. A majority reached the same destination when it came to ditching the test for incorporating tikanga into New Zealand common law.

Phil Johnson/Stuff Circuit Justice Susan Glazebrook has pronounced on the “colonial relics” of parts of New Zealand law.

Traditionally the test for whether tikanga qualified as part of New Zealand’s common law was whether the custom was general, consistent and certain, whether it was contrary to statute and whether it was reasonable in terms of the English-derived common law.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann and Justices Susan Glazebrook and Joe Williams said it was time for the test to be discarded.

Justice Glazebrook said the (existing) tests were “colonial relics with no place in modern Aotearoa”.

“The requirements for custom to exist as a general custom and to be certain and consistent do not accord with the nature of tikanga… These tests for certainty and consistency, being contrary to the very nature of tikanga, are therefore clearly inappropriate.

“The requirement that tikanga be reasonable and not repugnant to justice and morality imported notions of judging tikanga and operate on the assumption of the superiority of Western values and a view that the common law inherited from the United Kingdom should be presumptively dominant.”

She said the function of the court was to declare the law of Aotearoa/New Zealand and “we must do so mindful of the values that in combination give us our own sense of community and common identity…tikanga is part of the values of the New Zealand variety of the common law”.

After all that, Justice Glazebrook did not want to include tikanga as a factor on the list of considerations to be weighed when deciding if a case like Ellis’ should proceed despite his death. Instead, tikanga considerations could be taken into account if and when relevant in assessing each of the factors, she said.

Kevin Stent Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann has incorporated tikanga into a new test for whether appeals should proceed when the appellant has died.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann came up with a different test for whether an appeal should continue despite the death of the appellant. The test, she said, was “explicitly tied to the values that underpin an assessment of what the ends of justice require in this circumstance”.

She said tikanga assisted with the formulation of the test in that it provided new concepts that helped shape the principles to be applied and also “provided a new vocabulary for existing concepts within the common law and, by providing that vocabulary, produced fresh insights”.

She agreed with Justice Glazebrook that the colonial tests for the incorporation of custom into the common law were inappropriate for modern New Zealand law and should not be retained. The application of tikanga had to be decided on a case by case basis, she said.

In the present case, tikanga converged with the issues at hand because it held that a personal interest in correcting miscarriages of justice survived beyond death through concepts of damage to personal and whānau mana.

She agreed the list of factors mentioned by Glazebrook was relevant but felt it added “little if anything to the principles I have identified as relevant to assist in deciding what is in the interests of justice – principles of ea, hara and mana and the manner in which they converge with the need for finality in litigation and the public and private interest in addressing miscarriages of justice”.

“Indeed it is appropriate to acknowledge that the issue for the court could in essence be expressed as which course of action, continuing to determine the appeal or discontinuing, is most likely to restore ea.”

Justice Joe Williams

Justice Williams supported Justice Winkelmann’s analysis.

He believed tikanga helped in assessing the importance of the various principles invoked including finality, the interests of the victims and the maintenance of the system’s integrity through self-correction.

The (Māori) legal tradition whose values were so different from those of the common law still echoed in its own way the underlying considerations which the common law took into account, he said.

Like Justice Glazebrook, he observed how over the last 45 years tikanga Māori had been woven back into modern New Zealand law and policy.

ROSA WOODS Justice Joe Williams says the common law must respond to social change.

“I would add only that these developments reflected, and continue to reflect wider, deeper social change: both a growing appreciation of the indigenous dimension in our identity as a South Pacific nation as well as broad support for the Māori desire to maintain and strengthen their distinct language, culture, economic base and tribunal institutions.

“Common law must respond to social change if it is to maintain its relevance,” he said, in dumping the “antiquarian” test for incorporating tikanga into New Zealand common law.

Justices Sir Mark O’Regan and Sir Terence Arnold

Justices O’Regan and Arnold rejected the Chief Justice’s framework for her decision, saying the tikanga approach was very different to the common law.

“The experts’ view was that in a case where the court has granted leave, the hara remains unresolved and, where possible, the hara must be further addressed to achieve ea, otherwise a further hara may be committed. That suggests a default position of continuance. This can be contrasted with the common law position (on our approach and that of Glazebrook J) that successful applications for continuance will be rare and there must be a very good reason for continuance.

“In a tikanga process, the complainants and their whānau would play an active part in the process of achieving ea. This does not occur in a criminal appeal, however.”

They acknowledged the increasing incorporation of tikanga in statutes, regulations and common law concepts, but said the present case was not suitable for making general pronouncements of a general nature about the incorporation or application of tikanga in New Zealand’s common law.

Will it make a difference?

The case has not gone without comment.

One criticism is that the Supreme Court has usurped the function of Te Aka Matua o te Ture/the Law Commission, which is in the process of producing a detailed study paper that examines tikanga and its place in the legal landscape.

Supplied Associate professor Carwyn Jones wonders what will happen when tikanga conflicts with the common law.

Another is that the court has essentially made a significant new law about tikanga, which is the function of Parliament. The decision means the courts now have a wide discretion to apply tikanga in any case they see fit. In addition, some commentators believe the decision has added another layer of complexity and uncertainty to the law.

Prominent New Zealand lawyer and former politician Stephen Franks says he is appalled by the decision.

The decision should embarrass all New Zealand lawyers, “as a display of radical chic masquerading as legal reasoning”.

“Our top court can use the jargon, but if it understands rule of law principles it has decided they are just too yesterday – indeed ‘colonial’.”

He says the judges admitted the tikanga excursion was not needed for the case.

“They have reversed their previous position, that dead people’s appeals die with them, on orthodox legal principles. So tikanga adds nothing but undefined feels.

“They have taken these pages and all this time to make a very deliberate claim to the right to make law that Parliament has not made, and without any mandate from the people they now intend to rule.

“Their sorry exhibition of cultural appropriation is revolutionary. These are judges who want to be kings.”

He believes the decision contradicts vital elements of the rule of law.

This new law is to express the “values, standards, principles or norms that the Maori community subscribes to”.

“There is not even a nod to the critical distinction under the rule of law, between rules enforceable with state coercive powers, and the realm of behaviours governed by morality, social pressures and sanctions.”

Adopting the beliefs of a few self-appointed experts was profoundly anti-democratic, Franks said.

“At least until recently most New Zealanders mildly deplore adultery. Many despise cowardice and lying. Some hate boasting. Others still dislike heresy and blasphemy. Members of Maori ‘communities’ probably share majority views on most such issues. Does that mean judges should now invent laws to make those behaviours matters of state enforcement?”

Victoria University lecturer Carwyn Jones says the decision is very significant in its break from the previous test for incorporating tikanga and its more explicit recognition that “tikanga will be seen as part of New Zealand common law rather than something external”.

Will it make a big difference? Jones says the decision gives the courts more flexibility to recognise tikanga, but he wasn’t sure “we have got away” from the notion that tikanga is lower in the hierarchy.

“I’m not sure we will see more recognition of tikanga where it is in direct conflict with established common law principles.”

The Supreme Court has been careful to put consideration of tikanga within orthodox methods, such as allowing the law to develop case by case, he says.

“This is not going to upset the whole apple cart. As always where there are opportunities, such as when no binding precedent is present, the courts will draw on a range on influences including tikanga.

“It doesn’t really create any more uncertainty. It’s really an additional factor to be considered, but it’s already a factor.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Ellis' siblings, Mark and Tania, hug outside the Supreme Court in Wellington after judges posthumously quashed his child abuse convictions.

The case shows tikanga values as discussed by the court are really not values exclusive to Māori, he says.

However, tikanga is different to New Zealand common law because it developed in different ways and has a different legal infrastructure. It considered a much wider range of “material facts”, Jones says.

Otago University law lecturer Mihiata Pirini, a former Law Commission researcher who has a special interest in the relationship between tikanga and state law, says the importance of the decision lies in part in the fact it had no obvious Māori dimension.

“It has really shone a light on the fact tikanga can apply in a general sense. It draws on values from both systems, and they will now apply to everyone. It’s one more significant step in the development of a common law that is distinctively Aotearoa New Zealand-based,” she says.

“It will be considered a landmark decision, particularly in that the majority have defined tikanga as the first law and confirmed that it will be used in continuing to develop the law.”

Although the court had looked for commonality between tikanga and the common law, the case shows that values sometimes differed, she says.

The common law test (for whether the appeal should proceed) looked for exceptional circumstances, whereas the tikanga focus was that the starting point should be restoring ea. Some cases had already shown a tikanga value – such as who should decide where a body should be buried – could conflict with a common law value.

She doesn’t buy the argument that tikanga will add a layer of unnecessary complexity to disputes decided by the courts. She says tikanga will come into play mainly when gaps in the established law exist. Those gaps mean there is already scope for a degree of uncertainty.

“When you are dealing with high concepts like what is in the interests of justice we don’t always have an answer, and we can overstate the certainty of the common law.”

She says the ability of the court to make law where no statute law is present is a pretty orthodox view and exists independently of tikanga. The overall impact on the legal system will be revealed over time because the application of tikanga will be decided case by case, she says.

Supplied Professor Jacinta Ruru, of Otago University, says the Supreme Court’s decision is “not novel but it is important”.

The Supreme Court judges who decided tikanga was relevant to the outcome of the case were obliged to explain how they reached that conclusion, so could not be accused of going into unnecessary discussions, she says.

The decision builds on decisions from the courts over the past 45 years, Otago University Professor of Law Jacinta Ruru says.

“It is not novel but it is important.

“It is a really helpful decision for us in the legal profession, and especially for us in the law school as we take on the responsibility to prepare the next generation of lawyers to be able to confidently think about the intersection between our two nations’ founding legal systems.

“Last week, the Supreme Court provided some really valuable guidance and insight, emphasising that we must use processes and practices that help preserve the integrity of tikanga as a cohesive system of substantive law and legal process in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We can all learn from one another, one another’s values and laws. The Supreme Court’s decision is simply reinforcing that this dialogue is good and relevant for us as a nation.”