From whitebait and wine to Westland's mayoralty - Helen Lash says she's a 'worker'

Westland mayor Bruce Smith chairs his final council meeting before retiring from politics to concentrate on his health recovery.

Westland’s new mayor is a woman of the land.

Having made her living as a farmer and viticulturalist, Helen Lash says she loves nothing more than hard work – and whitebaiting.

Lash was a dairy farmer in Whataroa before becoming a Westland District councillor in 2016, giving that up to create a vineyard in Blenheim from scratch.

Lash, 63, was declared mayor of Westland after securing 1188 votes. She takes over from Bruce Smith, who decided not to stand for re-election to concentrate on his health after a near-death scare.

Lash has had her own health problems – she and husband Alistair sold their dairy farm in Whataroa just before she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I had intensive treatment – chemo, radiation, operations. Thankfully I have been eight years clear, I’ve got to go 10 years clear before I can say I’m in remission,” she said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff New Westland mayor Helen Lash has spent her first week in the mayoral office.

Following her treatment, she earned a seat on the Westland District Council representing South Westland after working as community development officer in Franz Josef.

During her term, Lash publicly clashed with Smith over several issues and was sacked by him as co-deputy mayor after she raised concerns about behaviour towards council staff, but was reinstated a week later.

Now Lash says that’s all water under the bridge. She wishes Smith well in his recovery and vows to continue his work opposing three waters reform.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Helen Lash attended Bruce Smith's last Westland District Council meeting with other mayoral hopefuls.

Lash is promising to ensure the council follows proper process and prudent spending – a nod to Smith’s infamous scolding from the auditor-general in 2017 for building the $1.3 million rock wall in Franz Josef's Waiho River without consulting experts, council staff or councillors.

She said she took a break from politics after an at times divisive and “mentally harsh” term to focus on building a 1500 hectare vineyard in Blenheim.

“It took 100% of our time and energy. That included a dam, the grapes and the planting, water system, so it was a lot of work, but the science fascinated us.

“We were out there doing a lot of work with the grapes as well pruning,” she said.

She loved working with seasonal workers from the Pacific islands and spending time outdoors.

“They’d be out there singing and carrying on and having a giggle, so it’s kind of a joyous environment to be in. It is really nice especially in the evenings working out there with the grapes and it’s just quiet and the air is still,” she said.

After getting it established, they decided to sell to capitalise while the market was good.

“So then it was like, ‘What do we do next, we can’t do nothing’. We’re both workers, always have been. I thought, ‘I’m going to go stark raving mad if we’ve got nothing to do’.”

She was shoulder-tapped by a Westland local to run for mayor, which sowed a seed in her mind, and the pull to return to the West Coast became stronger.

“We’ve always had our whitebait hut down the Waitangitaona River which is really special to us and we go whitebaiting, surfcasting off the beach and potter around down there. Every time we came to Westland we wanted to stay for longer,” she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Westland mayor Helen Lash is an avid whitebaiter.

Despite being born and bred in Nelson, Westland felt like home so they decided to return and buy a new house in Hokitika before Lash threw her name in the mayoral ring.

“We can see the sea, we can hear the sea at night. Our first night there we slept like babies. We’d come home. We couldn’t be happier. It’s perfect.”

The mum of four and grandmother of five said she would be easing herself into the mayoral seat, getting to know staff and familiarising herself with the nuts and bolts of previous and upcoming decisions.

“I’m excited. We’ve got a great team in the staff and around the council table. We’ve got a really broad spectrum of age which is great. My door will always be open.”