High number of driveoffs force hand of Invercargill service stations

Two BP petrol stations on Tay St in Invercargill have gone to prepay due to the high number of people driving off without paying for their fuel. The BP 2go service station near Ascot Hotel [pictured] is one of them.

Two BP petrol stations in Invercargill now require customers to pay for their fuel before they pump it due to the high number of drive-offs.

The move comes less than three months after a staff member at one of the city’s service stations said fuel thefts from driveoffs had peaked to about one every two days, compared to about one a month before Russia invaded Ukraine and fuel prices skyrocketed.

The “selfish” thieves often drove off with as much as $200 worth of fuel in their vehicles and, due to the methods being used, were often not caught, the staff member said.

The manager of the Invercargill BP service station on the corner of Tay St and Racecourse Rd declined to comment on Thursday.

However, the owner of two Caltex service stations in the city, Steve Jo, said driveoffs were disheartening and his Caltex stations had introduced prepay for fuel after 6pm, as most drive offs occurred at night.

Jo said drive offs were more common now than they had been at any time in the past.

Margins were slim as it was, with business costs going up and motorists not increasing their fuel usage, he said.

Motor Trade Association spokesman Simon Bradwell said prepay service stations were more common in the North Island than in the south.

Driving off without fuel was a crime committed by lowlifes, he said.

“In our view it’s a low act because you are taking money from hard-working kiwis.”

Most fuel stations were independent businesses serving their local communities.

“People think they are stealing from big corporates with deep pockets but they aren’t. They are ripping off the business owners who are hardworking Kiwis tying to make a crust. They are operating on really slim margins.”

Most people were comfortable having to pay for fuel before pumping it once they got used to it, he said.

“Most people are honest but when you have a few bad apples who don’t pay you have to bring in measures to combat that.”