Cash for infrastructure will help 'unlock' thousands of new homes in fast-growing areas

Parts of the South Island are set for major new infrastructure work after the Government earmarked $66.9 million to support the building of 3380 new homes across Tasman, Canterbury, and Otago.

On Thursday, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced a $192m infrastructure spend, aimed at speeding up the development of 11,500 new homes around the country.

More than half the money – $98.9m – will go to Lower Hutt’s RiverLink and Valley Floor intensification projects, specifically earmarked for storm water upgrades. It will be Wellington’s biggest infrastructure project since the recently-completed Transmission Gully.

Rangiora, in Canterbury’s Waimakariri district just north of Christchurch, will get $5.7m for transport and three waters infrastructure projects, to help speed up delivery of around 1300 homes, largely in the Bellgrove housing development area.

Bellgrove was fast-tracked in July after the Waimakariri District Council applied to the Minister for the Environment to speed it up, on the basis it would provide much-needed housing and employment in the fast-growing district.

Bellgrove Rangiora plans to subdivide a 20.8ha site into 209 sections initially, as well as parks and a commercial area, but the full development is over 63ha and could see as many as 1100 sections developed over five stages.

Waimakariri District Council acting chief executive Jeff Millward said the funding would help bring a greater number of sections to the market much sooner than would otherwise be possible.

“We’re delighted to see this area identified in our Proposed District Plan will be developed to provide much-needed housing in Rangiora.

Supplied The Waimakariki District has been one of the fastest growing areas in New Zealand. The first stage of the Rangiora Business Hub development has seen exceptional market uptake with 18 of its 35 sites under contract, and 10 sold.

“Our district has been one of the fastest growing areas in New Zealand. Although growth has been occurring across the district, there has been a critical shortfall of new sections – specifically in our main township, Rangiora.”

Bellgrove Rangiora project manager Paul McGowan said the funding would support the building of “critical infrastructure” needed to unlock development of the East Rangiora Development Area.

“The Bellgrove Rangiora development will provide multiple section options including a significant percentage of higher and medium density lots, to enable affordable new builds to help address the critical shortage of new and affordable section options in Rangiora.”

Work on stage one of the Bellgrove development is set to begin in the near future.

Central Otago’s Lake Hāwea will get $24m for three waters infrastructure, including a reticulated wastewater treatment connection to help meet anticipated growth in the area.

Supplied Central Otago’s Lake Hāwea will get $24m for three waters infrastructure, which could pave the way for around 880 new homes.

The Government-funded infrastructure is expected to enable around 880 new homes, including more affordable homes, including some within the Longview Special Housing Area.

Queenstown Lakes District Council chief executive Mike Theelen said the funding would make a significant difference to the council’s three waters programme.

“Being one of the fastest-growing districts in the country has naturally put pressure on local infrastructure and housing affordability in recent years, especially for some of our smaller communities like Lake Hāwea.

“Our current investment programme is the largest ever undertaken by this council and this additional funding will allow us to continue improving network capacity and resilience.

“In turn, this will create more opportunities to increase the affordable housing our community so badly needs.”

Hāwea Hotel owner and local developer Matt Laming said while any input was positive, it would have been helpful to have been consulted over where the money was to be spent, “rather than told”.

Laming said the area was crying out for transport infrastructure first and foremost.

“A transport deficit is what we have. Transport infrastructure is what we need. Both public and active transport.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Hāwea Hotel owner and local developer Matt Laming says he’s disappointed the community wasn’t consulted on how Central Otago’s $24m would be spent.

“I would have liked them to have had a look at what’s happening with the one-way Albert Town bridge.”

The Albert Town bridge crosses the Clutha River and connects Wanaka with Lake Hāwea.

During the busy holiday period traffic backs up for kilometres waiting on the green light at the one-way bridge. Morning work traffic is also on the rise.

“At the end of the day a community is what’s above the ground and not what’s in the ground.

“There is growth occurring and that is never going to stop, and anything that gets the infrastructure built is a good thing. This is not a negative thing and we wouldn’t give the money back.”