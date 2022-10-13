Mayor Tim Shadbolt departs office after 24 years, but he's got some words of wisdom

Words of wisdom from Sir Tim Shadbolt on love, life and politics.

Sir Tim Shadbolt has left Invercargill’s Civic Building with a working title for his next book as “Confession from a zimmer frame”.

Invercargill’s mayor of the past 24-years packed the last of his documents from his office on Thursday afternoon.

"There's quite a big shipment of paper already gone and this is the last of it," he said before pushing the trolley out the door with his partner Asha Dutt by his side.

The 75-year-old was reflective, but very much looking to the future after losing the city’s mayoralty race to Nobby Clark and failing to win a councillor’s seat.

He had already started writing a book about his time as Invercargill’s mayor, and had been approached to do a six-part documentary series on his life, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sir Tim Shadbolt packs the last of his books before moving out of his mayoral office following a 24-year stint as mayor of Invercargill.

"I have won a few elections and I have lost a few but it's onwards and upwards as far as I am concerned. I can't wait to get into local Government from a different perspective, I will keep an eye on them ... you can't just walk away from it."

Reflecting on his long reign as mayor, he said: “Except for the last term it's been exciting, dramatic, progressive.”

He had taken a “different approach” to local Government which included his trademark humour and relentless promotion of the city.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Sir Tim Shadbolt moving out of his Invercargill mayoral office that he has held for 24 years

“I know people frowned on making movies and things like that, but I saw it as great promotional opportunities for Invercargill.”

Shadbolt said he would miss making decisions that shaped Invercargill's future, and he would miss the people - he had met many over the decades.

As for his upcoming book, its title has not been decided, but its working title had. "Confessions from a zimmer frame."

Even for a politician who has seen most things, Shadbolt had one last surprise on Thursday.

“This morning I met a guy who has got my face tattooed on his stomach. That's very much a first.”