A fatal crash closed SH2 near Matata for the night but reopened just after 7.30am on Friday (file photo).

A person has died in a two-vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty.

The collision happened on SH2 west at Matatā shortly after 9pm on Thursday, police said in a statement on Friday morning.

Police said another person was taken to Whakatāne Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed all night but reopened around 7.30am on Friday.