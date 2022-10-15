Dog mauled by pack of hunting dogs at Christchurch recreational forest

Sharon and Lindsay Marsh took a Spoodle they were looking after for a walk at Bottle Lake Forest when it was attacked by a pack of hunting dogs.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

A couple was horrified when three hunting dogs viciously attacked the dog they were looking after in a council-owned park.

Sharon and Lindsay Marsh took Evie, a placid spoodle, for a walk on September 17. They were about to enter Bottle Lake Forest Park at the Waitakiri Rd car park when a man on a green electric scooter emerged from the trees.

The couple said the man had five to six pig hunting dogs with tracking collars off-leash following him.

Within seconds three of the pack spotted Evie, “bowling” her over before the frightened dog ran across a road and towards the beach.

READ MORE:

* High Court appeal to save beloved husky after he killed chicken and guinea pig

* Auckland family's Christmas 'ruined' after pet dog allegedly stolen

* Off-leash dogs run onto North Canterbury property, maul pet cat to death



Three black “bullmastiff-type” dogs chased and caught Evie. One had the screaming dog by the throat, another was attacking her between her back legs, while the third dog was attempting to grab her.

Lindsay Marsh rushed to Evie’s aide and kicked one dog off her throat. However, the dog biting between her back legs wouldn’t let go. Eventually Marsh got the dog off by kicking and punching it and put Evie on a stranger’s car bonnet, out of reach.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sharon Marsh and her husband Lindsay with Evie, who was attacked by pig dogs.

She had a deep laceration between her legs and was so terrified she defecated.

After a resident warned the couple to get the registration of the red Toyota Land Cruiser the man got into with the dogs, they approached him, but he dismissed their concerns, saying “that’s what dogs do”.

Incredulous at the man’s attitude the couple immediately took Evie to an after-hours vet where they spent $890 for medical treatment including surgery and a drain.

They reported the attack to Christchurch City Council but heard nothing for four weeks. They were told the council had passed the matter over to the Waimakariri District Council because that was where the owner of the red Land Cruiser lived.

A Waimakariri District Council spokesperson confirmed animal control officers visited the property where the dogs were registered, but the owner of the dogs denied any involvement in the incident.

No action has been taken.

Sharon Marsh/Supplied Evie suffered a deep laceration.

Since then the couple learnt a rescue dog was attacked by the same dogs on the same day and was also reported to the council.

The son-in-law of the woman who owned the dog told Stuff four dogs attacked it. The dog had to be heavily sedated and had stitches due to hanging skin.

The man, who did not want to be named, is a pig hunter and said he had seen lots of hunters with their pig dogs in Bottle Lake Forest Park, especially early in the morning. They were hunting for wild pigs after publicity the Christchurch City Council had killed nine pigs in the area earlier this year, he believed.

The man said if his pig dogs had attacked a dog they would be destroyed immediately.

To stop the problem, he said there needed to be patrols to move the hunters on.

The Marshs said the Waimakariri council’s lack of action was unacceptable, particularly as they were relying on the owner of the vehicle being honest.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sharon Marsh and her husband Lindsay with Evie.

“I find this unbelievable,” Sharon said. “If I lent my car to someone who then committed a crime in it and I refused to give up the name of the person I gave it to, I would be held to account wouldn’t I?”

Sharon can also not understand why the Christchurch City Council would not be concerned about a person taking a pack of uncontrolled hunting dogs into a public recreation area.

“What if those dogs had taken to a child?”

A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said three dog attacks at Bottle Lake Forest had been reported since July. None had been prosecuted, but two were still under investigation.

The spokesperson said hunting was not permitted in the area and anyone doing so should cease immediately and leave the area.

Rangers monitored the area and have encountered hunters twice in the past four months, the spokesperson said.