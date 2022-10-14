Who is Dunedin's new mayor Jules Radich, the man with a plan?

Radich plans on keeping his EV instead of taking up an official mayoral vehicle.

He plays competitive underwater hockey, goes spear fishing in his free time and his mayoral car will be a bright white and green electric vehicle.

Don’t let the suit fool you. Dunedin’s new mayor, Jules Radich, 67, says his life has been a pursuit of the easy road – doing the mahi, then getting the treats.

Every anecdote had a common denominator. Radich is a man who believes he has the formula for a thriving city, a plan so convincing he won nearly double the votes of his closest opponent, outgoing mayor Aaron Hawkins.

In an interview with Stuff, Radich seemed his most confident when selling a policy, maybe citing a speech he’d given a dozen times during the campaign trail, that sense of ease perhaps coming from his background as a business coach.

But Radich was more reticent when answering personal questions, insisting that people “don’t want to hear about that”.

But the answers to those he did give were when he came alive. After a cackle, he explained how he convinced his Catholic school to let him grow his hair out.

STUFF New Dunedin mayor shares plan for bringing council together.

“That’s when I learnt the power of the collective. I knew me asking on my own wasn’t sufficient.

“They needed to change with the times. It was 1972,” he said.

He convinced his whole year group to sign a petition and, once presented, the school agreed.

“I didn’t have another haircut for four years,” he said, then added he wasn’t sure if he shaved much in that time either.

“It was the hippy era.”

This was in Invercargill, 40 minutes from his hometown of rural Mataura.

His dad Milan, a shearer, sent him to boarding school in Ōamaru until the whānau moved to the southern city, where Milan opened a grocery.

Being home meant Radich’s trips to the water, gathering paua and spearfishing, were more frequent. It also made him more exposed to his father’s passion for politics.

Sinead Gill/Stuff A piece of art hanging in Radich’s Jones St office, which he’ll soon swap for an office in the council building.

“He would always talk to me about politics, he’d bore me to tears talking about monetary reform,” Radich said.

Milan – the son of a Dalmatian gumdigger and Northland wāhine Māori – unsuccessfully ran for parliament under the Social Credit Party banner three times.

“I know he’d be proud of me,” Radich said.

Radich left home, bought a motorbike – something his dad disapproved of – then became a chemistry major at the University of Otago.

“Chemistry was the easiest thing. There were no internal assessments, so there was no work during the year, then you cram for the exam.

“You don’t have to learn much [in chemistry], just have a basic understanding of certain things ... it’s a matter of understanding the principles and working it off by heart.”

He’d never had a life plan, so to speak. He taught high school science in Napier for two years before packing his bags for an OE.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Radich had his sights set on uniting the Dunedin City Council.

Once ready to come home, he explored his love of motorbikes, which led to him setting up Uptown Motorcyclies in 1984. Twenty years later was time for another change, and he became a business coach.

He only sets his sight on politics in 2019, saying he wanted to take his life “up a gear”.

Now mayor, Radich is focused on resolving issues in council, which has been awash with in-fighting both between councillors and staff.

On Thursday he said he was against picking favourites or allowing “sides” to be formed.

The following day he announced Sophie Barker, the city’s highest polling councillor – who had also run for mayor – would become his deputy.

Radich is full of ideas for how to address issues in Dunedin.

In his own life, the answer to keeping fit in his 40s was to take up underwater hockey, which he continues to play competitively.

To lower his emissions, he drives an electric vehicle dubbed “beetle bomb.”

His constant quest for answers underpins why, 26-odd years ago, a bouquet of flowers turned him into a detective.

“From a mystery admirer? I’m tuning motorbikes, I’m covered in stuff ... she sent me flowers two or three times before I tracked her down.”

The “her” was Pamela Walker, his partner and mother to his second child.