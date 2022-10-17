First of 200 new homes at Motueka West could be built in 2024

Wakatū Incorporation's Tana Pukekohatu subdivision at Motueka West. Wakatū plans more residential development in the area.

All going well, the first of about 200 planned homes in the next stage of development at Motueka West could be built in 2024.

Wakatū Incorporation property and commercial group general manager Iain Sheves said there were still “a number of hurdles” to clear, including the completion of a master plan and detailed designs along with consents to obtain, but if everything lined up, the first homes could be under way in a couple of years.

Motueka West has long been earmarked for development to cater for the expansion of the growing town. In 2014, Plan Change 43 rezoned about 100 hectares of land, making some areas residential and others mixed business or industrial but much of it was deferred, awaiting services.

Wakatū Incorporation, whose shareholders descend from the customary Māori landowners of the Nelson-Tasman region, is a major landowner in the area.

READ MORE:

* Motueka housing proposal receives $1.2m Government shot in the arm

* $36 million infrastructure funding announcement 'game-changer for Nelson'

* Mauri stone laying at Te Āwhina Marae marks site of 20 new homes



Andy MacDonald/Stuff Motueka is a growing town with a shortage of housing.

Sheves said some stages of Wakatū’s planned development of the area had come to fruition such as the Tane Pukekohatu subdivision, off Grey St. Wakatū had also partnered with Golden Bay Fruit to build the 25,000 square metre packing house along Queen Victoria St, he said.

The announcement on Thursday that a project to help enable the planned development of about 200 homes at Motueka West was to receive a $1.2 million slice of the Government’s $1 billion Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) had brought forward Wakatū’s plans for an 8.4ha block in the area.

Wakatū and Tasman District Council applied jointly for the funding, which is to be used for a new wastewater main, storm water upgrades and a roundabout.

“It accelerates the [installation of] services, which accelerates the housing delivery,” Sheves said of the IAF funding.

Wakatū, which intended for the homes to be on prepaid leasehold land, was now moving into the detailed design phase for the development with its master planning being completed.

“We’re also looking at partnering with a range of housing providers,” Sheves said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor says the Government funding will help Tasman District Council and developers make sure critical infrastructure is in place, so more homes can be built.

The development could include affordable, public and papakāinga housing. A green belt with a wetland and native vegetation was also included in the proposal.

Wakatū wanted to create effective housing options for its owners and the wider Motueka community, Sheves said.

Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene said the announcement of the $1.2m slice of Government funding for the Motueka project was “fantastic news ... and another great example of how local and central government can deliver for our community and all New Zealanders”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods announces $1b funding to speed up housing development. Video first published in June 2021.

West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor said the funding would help the council and developers make sure critical infrastructure was in place, so more homes could be built “and communities can thrive”.

“The Government's strong finances allow us to focus on investing in what matters most to New Zealanders: growing wages and cost of living support, hospitals, schools, housing, and addressing climate change,” O'Connor said.