Young rugby player itching to get back on field after two-year leukaemia ordeal

British teen Jake Pokai, centre, with his sister Annabel and brother Darcy after almost two years in NZ with his dad.

After nearly two years of leukaemia treatment, Jake Pokai is desperately close to lacing up his rugby boots again and getting back to the game he loves.

The British teenager, now 17, became sick in 2020 while on a rugby trip to New Zealand, and spent the better part of the past two years separated from his mum and siblings as he underwent treatment in Auckland.

But in April his doctors gave him the all-clear to fly home to the United Kingdom where he was reunited with his family, friends and teammates.

Since then, he has been finishing off the two-year treatment cycle and only last month started school again – albeit a year behind his peers.

But while he’s glad to be back at school, it’s the rugby field that is calling to the young fly-half, and he can’t wait for his doctor’s to give him the seal of approval to play again, said his dad Danny Pokai.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jake Pokai, who came to New Zealand from the United Kingdom on a rugby scholarship, was diagnosed with leukaemia after leaving his stay in managed isolation (First published August 17, 2021)

Pokai said his son was “so keen” to get back on the paddock that he had been acting as his old team’s waterboy and travelled with them in support.

His teammates are also “desperate” for him to play, said his dad, as a lot of them have grown up through the age grades with Jake.

But he will have to wait until next week to see if his blood levels are right for him to start playing again.

It’s been a tumultuous time for the teenager, who was diagnosed with leukaemia on what was supposed to be a six-week trip to New Zealand in November 2020.

Danny Pokai/Supplied Jake Pokai came to NZ to play in a rugby academy in 2020 but was diagnosed with leukaemia.

He was pulled from the field during a match as his muscles started uncontrollably trembling, and after tests and trips to a couple of hospitals, was diagnosed and started treatment within days.

Being in Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House was challenging for Pokai, who made and lost new friends.

Danny Pokai/Supplied Pokai spent a lot of his time at Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.

He grew close with one similarly aged friend while undergoing treatment, who he would hang out with when he was physically able, said his dad.

“Unfortunately [he’s] not with us as his cancer took over,” said Danny.

“[It was] heartbreak for Jake [and] it also became evident to Jake, the vulnerability of life, which is constantly in the back of my mind.”

Danny Pokai/Supplied Jake Pokai is glad to be back in the UK and getting on with the things he missed while stuck in hospital in NZ.

But getting back home was a “huge relief” and he is now plugging back into his old life, now taking driving lessons and studying finance and accounting which he hopes to continue with at university.

Danny said the ordeal was “difficult and challenging” and changed both of their outlooks on life “because you just don’t know what’s going to happen in the future”.