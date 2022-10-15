Two months on, children still traumatised by the mud that hit their Nelson home

Laury Dumas, Yoann Martichon, and their children Kenay, 8, and Maylee, 4, left their slip-hit Nelson home in The Brook in August. “We’re pretty much still in the dark,” Dumas says.

Laury Dumas is a squeaky wheel. She’s been on the phone, she’s appeared in national media, she emails and follows up.

But she has little idea as to the future of her red-stickered home in The Brook, Nelson which was hit by a slip from council reserve land above, leaving mud up against the walls and inside the house.

Dumas describes the situation as a “nightmare”.

In August, Dumas told Stuff she feared the pressure of mud was causing even more damage and, if left too long, would breed mould.

She said she had called the council every week to find out when the house would be assessed.

“It's a long process and we are still pretty much in the dark. It's like it doesn't really move.”

It took eight weeks for somebody from the Nelson City Council to come and take a look at the house, she said.

Their insurance company has been similarly unhelpful, and Dumas said it had been weeks since they had made contact.

She understood it had received a geotech report, but the insurance company would not share it with them.

The family have to hire their own geotech, who said if he could see the other report, that would reduce the cost.

“There are three geotechs in the process, one from us, one from council and one from insurance, and they don’t want to share anything with each other,” said an audibly frustrated Dumas.

She applied for $1000 from the Mayoral Relief Fund - but then discovered that she could apply only once.

At the time of that application, she had no idea that they would have to hire a geotech themselves.

Her children, aged four and eight years old, were in the house when the mud hit.

The family are currently renting from friends.

Supplied Laury Dumas, Yoann Martichon and their children are out of their home for an undetermined length of time due to slips in the Nelson rain event in August.

“They’re scared at night, because they think about the mud,” she said.

“They're still pretty traumatised after two months.”

While Dumas was grateful the community had donated money to the Mayoral Relief Fund, she had misgivings about it.

Andrea Warn was allowed back into her once red-stickered Seymour Ave home, but it was “an absolute pile of mud” that required a crane, a skip and a digger to remove some 70 tons of earth.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Andrea Warn has become a dab hand with a pick while clearing her slip-affected property. Aside from the stress of bureaucracy and paperwork, cleaning up has been hard physical labour for those affected.

Warn and her husband have become skilled with the pick and mattock, chipping away at the clay which has hardened as it dried.

To get their yellow placard status removed, Warn was told by council they would have to get an independent geotechnical report, which would cost around $5000 to $6000.

“We don't have that money, because we've just used all of our money to get rid of the mud. So that was a bit of a gut punch.”

Warn said collectively, for the affected homeowners, that would add up to a bill of $800,000 to $900,000.

Aside from that, there were no geotechs available, she said.