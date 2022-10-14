Deadlock sees name pulled from a basket for Grey district council ward

New Grey District Council Northern ward councillor Kate Kennedy won her spot after a tight race by her name being picked from a hat. (File photo)

A race to the wire for a council seat was so tight that names had to be pulled from a basket – but the winner says she would have preferred “rock, paper, scissors”.

Grey District Council found itself in an unusual position after two candidates standing for the Northern ward were at a deadlock after special votes had been counted, tied on 199 votes each.

On Friday Kate Kennedy was declared the victor over James Rogatski, with her name being drawn from a basket.

But she said she would have preferred to win by the classic playground contest. “I had more confidence in my ability to win rock paper scissors.”

Waiting for a name to be picked, “we had no power over it any more,” she said.

“It’s been a bit of rollercoaster of a week, but we got to the result in a very old-fashioned way in the end.”

She felt “gutted” for Rogatski.

“We campaigned together well, we’d been very collaborative in our approach. It was a weird moment for us; I offer him my commiserations.”

The incident was a reminder to people to vote, she said. “When it comes down to it, your vote might be the one that counts.”

Kennedy said she was looking forward to getting into the job.

“The Northern ward is such a beautiful and diverse area, I feel really blessed to give my service to the district over the next three years.”

Leading the preliminary results by three, Rogatski said his name being left in the basket “was not the outcome I wanted”.

It “definitely highlighted” that one or two votes could “make a huge difference”, he said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Grey district mayor Tania Gibson says winning and losing a council seat by a draw from a hat is “harsh”.

“It’s one of the situations when you know it’s tight, but there’s tight and there’s a deadlock.”

Tracy Pattison, the region’s deputy electoral officer, said she had never seen a tie before during her 35 years of election involvement.

It seemed a “harsh way” to get an outcome, new mayor Tania Gibson said.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to Kate and commiserations to James.”

While rare, a similar event happened in 2019 when Queenstown candidate Anthony Mason was unseated following a tie around the council table.

While rare, a similar event happened in 2019 when Queenstown candidate Anthony Mason was unseated following a tie around the council table.

The decision went to a coin toss, Mason losing with tails to Glyn Lewers – who is now the mayor of Queenstown.