From new expressway to major repair job in under a decade

Work to remedy the road surface failure on the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway will begin next week.

Waka Kotahi’s putting about $30m into repair work on a section where rutting became a concern soon after the road opened in 2013. By 2018 the section had been repaired nine times by the contractor.

Repair costs are shared with Fletcher Construction, which will cover 60% of the bill, Waka Kotahi said.

A statement on Monday said some remedial work was done on the stretch of SH1 in 2019 with the remainder delayed to allow for further detailed monitoring and to determine the root cause of pavement failure and the best solution.

The remedial works will include sealing over the median area, which was a cause for water entry and pavement damage, reshaping outside lanes and various pavement treatments.

A final asphalt surface will complete the repairs, replacing the temporary chip-seal surface and the sections of asphalt, which have been in place during the monitoring period.

Waka Kotahi Regional manager of transport services Jo Wilton said Waka Kotahi and the roading industry have learnt valuable lessons from Ngāruawāhia pavement design, which has failed in some places, and have since developed new approaches on other projects.

“This new pavement design called Hi-Lab was used on the completed Longswamp, Huntly and Hamilton sections.

‘’The Waikato Expressway has been built in different sections over a lot of different ground conditions, but with the same goal – a safe and durable four-lane highway stretching over 102km.’’

SUPPLIED Rutting on the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway in 2018.

The Ngāruawāhia section of expressway was built by Fletcher Construction under a design and construct contract.

The proposed works will be completed by Fletcher Construction with the repair portion completed under a cost-sharing arrangement with Waka Kotahi.

While the resurfacing is taking place there will also be safety improvements put in place on the Ngāruawāhia section from October 25.

This is to make sure the section is up to the same standard as neighbouring expressway sections to allow for a speed limit of 110kph.

The safety improvements will include side barriers, turnaround bays for emergency services, shoulder widening and some light relocations.

This will result in detours from Sunday to Thursday nights between 7pm - 5am for two weeks north-bound from October 30 to November 10 and then two weeks south-bound from November 13- 24.