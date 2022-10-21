Mayor elect's mum involved in employment matter with council

Ben Bell was announced as the youngest mayor in New Zealand after the local body elections earlier this month. However, the incumbent mayor Tracy Hicks has applied for a recount of the votes. (File photo)

New Zealand’s youngest mayor-elect’s mother was involved in a lengthy employment matter with the council he will lead.

Ben Bell’s mother, Rebecca Tayler, was employed as the council’s general manager, regulatory and community services on October 5, 2020.

She said her role was disestablished on April 14, 2022. She said she was then engaged for some short-term project work for the council until July 30, 2022, before moving on to other opportunities.

On legal advice both Tayler and the Gore District Council are not commenting on what the matter was over, or how it was resolved.

The Gore District Council has not responded to questions on how much ratepayer money was spent on legal fees or any possible settlement resolution, and whether any other mediating parties were involved, saying it is unable to comment on individual employment matters.

Bell said he would be able to work with all councillors and staff as the new mayor.

When asked whether his bid for mayor was him seeking revenge over his mother’s employment matter, Bell said ‘’no.’’

“It’s a past matter, we’re a new council, and we’re moving on as a team. I don’t think it has any relevance, it’s not fair for me to comment, and it has nothing to do with me.’’

Supplied Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry said the council was unable to comment on individual employment matters. (File photo)

Former mayor Tracy Hicks declined to comment on Tayler’s past employment with the council.

Bell moved to Gore 18 months ago because the main clients for his software company, Random42, were based in the area, he said.

Hicks announced on Monday he had applied for a recount of the votes.