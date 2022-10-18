Protests 'counterproductive' or legitimate 'scramble to save humanity'

Protesters earlier hung abseil ropes over the Mount Victoria tunnel entrance and dropped a banner - in support of passenger rail - in front of traffic. Police closed the road.

If attention is Wellington traffic-disrupting protesters’ goal, then their ongoing campaign is working. If it’s about getting people on their side, maybe not.

In the wake of three high-profile protest actions last week that brought major highways to a halt, climate activism group Restore Passenger Rail was at it again on Tuesday morning.

Transport Minister Michael Wood hit out at the actions of group after they forced the closure of the Mt Victoria Tunnel by lowering a banner into rush-hour traffic.

“These activities just, I think, alienate people from the issue, and they're extremely dangerous,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Police continue presence around Parliament eight days after protest quashed

* Protesters disperse after major police operation ends Parliament occupation

* Wellington businesses and workers disrupted by protest



Wood said the protesters’ methods were counterproductive.

“I think they are just enraging people in Wellington at the moment who might otherwise be really interested … It does no credit to the cause whatsoever,” Wood said.

“There are a lot of other advocates in the space who are pushing and encouraging the Government to do more and do it faster. We sit down, we talk with them, and we are making progress. This stuff does exactly the opposite,” he said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Two protesters hang above the tunnel on Tuesday morning but traffic continues to flow.

Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle said the Government “has to listen” or Wellingtonians would be likely to see more protest activity this week.

“They just can’t keep blocking their ears and pretending climate change isn’t upon us,” Cockle said.

The 45-year-old Dunedin IT software engineer said his involvement in the week’s protests had been more successful than any other initiative he had been involved with to promote climate change awareness.

Cockle said the group was trying to emphasise the urgency with which the government needed to act.

“IPCC scientists in February said any delay will miss a brief window to maintain a liveable future,” he said.

“For people that take these kind of actions, this is it this is the last roll of the dice. This is the scramble to save humanity,” Cockle said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff A protester hangs over the top of the tunnel securing a banner.

Two protesters were arrested about 10am after abseiling down to the entrance of the tunnel and lowering a banner across lanes of traffic.

Police closed the road just after 9am when the banner began to obstruct trucks exiting the tunnel. It was reopened shortly after 10am.

Rachel Blanche commutes through the Mt Victoria tunnel on her way into town each day. She travels by bike, so the protests didn’t affect her, and she was in full support of the protesters’ cause.

“I’d love to see more rail and [to] make it more affordable rather than a tourist attraction. I support this one [protest] far more than putting their lives at risk by sitting in the middle of the road,” she said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Rachel Blanche says she’d love passenger rail to become more widely used rather than being a “tourist attraction”.

A Hataitai resident, who didn’t want to be named, came to the protest after his wife told him she was stuck in traffic.

“It has brought to my attention the need to restore rail, but I don’t think that condones it. It’s really disrespectful,” he said.

Last week several protesters from Restore Passenger Rail were arrested and appeared in court after three separate protest actions on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Police briefly investigate the scene at the Mt Victoria tunnel after protesters hung a small banner above rush-hour traffic into Wellington on Tuesday.

The group was protesting to make the Government respond to its demands to restore passenger rail to year 2000 coverage.

Group spokesperson Michael Apathy said the group wanted to see coverage from Auckland to Wellington, Tauranga across to Rotorua and Napier, as well as Picton to Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill and Westport.