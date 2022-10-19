Housing intensification will change the face of Upper Hutt

Paul Britton is expecting to get more work in Upper Hutt as intensification results in more houses being shifted. On Wednesday, he moved a large villa from Fergusson Drive to Greytown.

Upper Hutt residents should get used to the sight of Britton house removal trucks around town.

On Wednesday evening, Brittons moved a large four-bedroom villa from Fergusson Drive​ to Greytown.

The 200Om² site and an adjacent section are part of a 15-lot development by Friday Homes.

Government-mandated changes allowing greater intensification are only starting to have an impact but Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy said the face of the city was already changing.

The new rules allow three dwellings – each up to three storeys high– on a site and buildings up to 11 metres high. The council is proposing a plan change that will allow housing of at least six storeys within walking distance of train stations and the central business district. There will be no maximum height for buildings in the city centre.

Developer Mike Friday said intensification was inevitable but it was unlikely to happen on the scale seen in Lower Hutt, where suburbs such as Naenae and Wainuiomata had been transformed by development.

Paul Britton​ said his firm was relocating one home every three weeks to free up space in Upper Hutt and he expected the workload to increase. Brittons had shifted “dozens” recently in the nearby Lower Hutt suburbs of Naenae, Taita and Wainuiomata.

Guppy said he would not like to see intensification on the scale seen in Lower Hutt.

He particularly opposes multi-storey developments not providing off-street parking and describes the new rules as “lunacy” with unintended consequences for Upper Hutt.

He said there was no doubt that intensification was needed – Upper Hutt’s population is expected to increase from 46,000 to 70,000 by 2051 – but Guppy argued the rules should take into account the concerns of local communities and were unfair.

The council had been working on its own plan to encourage intensification which had a longer timeframe and was more targeted. Guppy said that time and money had been wasted with the Government’s decision to impose change.

NIcholas Boyack/Stuff The Upper Hutt villa moved on Wednesday night was on a large section.

Real estate agent Mike Ledger​ said there was increasing competition between developers wanting to purchase potential development sites in Upper Hutt.

The completion of large greenfield developments, like Wallaceville Estate with 700 homes, would see developers increasingly look towards sites like 272 Fergusson Drive, he said.

Ledger supported development but was critical of the council for not doing more to improve infrastructure and he predicted that could be a future road block to development.

He agreed with Guppy that it was important that any multi-storey developments should have off-street parking.

“I have sold properties with no off-street parking and they are bloody hard to sell.”

Tony Young​, who manages a local real estate firm, said Upper Hutt remained the “best value for money this side of the Remutakas” and infill housing needed to be handled carefully.

NIcholas Boyack/Stuff A section of an Upper Hutt house being prepared for the move to Greytown.

He wanted to see more community consultation on its impact and better infrastructure to support the new houses.

In April, the council announced that it was applying for a slice of Kāinga Ora’s $1 billion Infrastructure Acceleration Fund for a development that includes housing on the Trentham Racecourse.

Resident Paul Keating​ watched the removal of the 115-year-old villa in Fergusson Drive with mixed feelings.

“I am happy that it is being moved to start a new life.”

His house was on the site of a tennis court that was once part of the section.

He said intensification was inevitable.

“We would all like to keep the status quo but progress is just the way of the world.”