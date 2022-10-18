Councillor proposes two co-chairs for regional council

Robert Guyton’s proposal to have two co-chairs at Environment Southland has been shot down.

A councillor is changing tack on his bid for the chairperson’s job at Environment Southland proposing there should be two co-chairs.

Robert Guyton had announced a bid for chairmanship but is now saying it should be shared between a farmer and a non-farmer.

However, Nicol Horrell, who has held the chairmanship for the past two terms, said having two people chairing the council wasn’t legal.

Last week Guyton announced he was challenging Nicol Horell for the position, saying it shouldn’t be ‘’stacked by farmers’’ because the majority of Southlanders lived in towns or cities.

“I am moving the debate around the chairman’s role away from the capturable, traditional one-man chair model that’s creating inequity at the council and have proposed that the region would benefit from having a shared-chair structure, as many businesses, industries and other well-functioning organisations enjoy,’’ he said.

“I have come up with this solution – co-chairs; two people at the top, sharing the role in the way some of the more progressive political parties do, representing more than just one sector of society.’’

Guyton said other councillors appeared to be resistant to his idea of electing a non-farming chairperson.

“It’s an idea that’s perhaps too radical for most, a farmer at the helm seems the only acceptable outcome to many councillors.

“Much of what the council deals with, day by day, is farming related with winter-grazing rules, the impacts of dairy-farming on water-ways, limiting stock numbers and fertiliser use and so on, so I can understand why the farmer-councillors want one of their own at the top. Town issues play second-fiddle to farming issues and I believe having farmer-councillors always setting the agenda, will mean that Invercargill people will always miss out,’’ he said.

Horrell said the council did not have the ability to appoint two people to the role of chairperson.

”Really, he needs to lobby for changes to the Local Government Act because under that. We can only appoint one chair,’’ he said.

The position of chairperson will be decided when the council meets for the first time since the local body elections on October 28.