New Gore mayor elect not told about meeting being postponed

Ben Bell won’t be sworn in as Gore district mayor until the results of a recount are known. (File photo)

Ben Bell has won the Gore district mayoralty but the meeting where he was due to be sworn into the top job was postponed without him being told.

The council was due to have its statutory meeting on October 25, when Bell and his fellow councillors would be sworn in.

Bell, who is in Wellington for a Local Government NZ Akona Mayor Induction Hui, said he only contacted council staff about the postponement after being questioned about it by Stuff.

“They said it was an error on their part. People can read into that what they like,’’ Bell said.

He said having the meeting postponed was frustrating.

“I just want to get on with things, but I’ve waited long enough as it is and it’s just another wait I guess.’’

Acting chief executive Rex Capil said the meeting was postponed because chief executive Stephen Parry had been unable to give seven days' notice of the meeting to the successful candidates in the recent election, as required by the Local Government Act.

“This is due to the unsuccessful mayoral candidate Tracy Hicks announcing yesterday that he would be seeking a recount and this is now following a legislative process as per the Local Electoral Act.”

STUFF Ben Bell reacts after being elected as New Zealand's youngest mayor. He will lead the Gore District.

“Secondly, several matters for the agenda need to be worked through between the mayor-elect and the chief executive. To date, the mayor-elect and chief executive have not had the opportunity to meet to discuss these.

Bell said he had not met with Parry since he was announced as mayor.

“I guess that will happen when he gets back from leave. I want to meet with the councillors at the council office, and show the new ones around, because the results are not going to change for them.’’

Parry was contacted for comment, but he is on leave until October 25.