The man who finds missing pets in the wilderness

Dog tracker Donald Schwass, right, with his son Adam and tracking dog Piper. Together, the three volunteer their time to find missing dogs at the behest of their owners.

When their two female Labradors Jar Jar and Binks were found missing from their home in Hanmer Springs, owner Vickie Miller was “gutted” but refused to give up hope.

With Jar Jar due to whelp her puppies soon, Miller posted desperately online, asking people in the area to keep an eye out for her two pedigree dogs.

Almost a week and a half later, Miller had almost given up hope – until a friend recommended she get in touch with Richmond fish-and-chip shop owner Don Schwass.

For the past several decades, Schwass has used his skills as a tracker to find missing dogs throughout the country.

Schwass and his son Adam travelled down to Hanmer from Richmond last Monday. At that point, the dogs had been missing for about 10 days.

”I hadn’t given up hope, but it was getting harder,” Miller said.

After arriving, Schwass started working through areas where the dogs had been seen, using a thermal drone and his tracking dog Piper to find traces of the animals.

On Tuesday, Miller received a tip off from a local woman who said the two dogs had been sighted near Molesworth Station.

This was close to a spot Miller and Schwass had been earlier in the morning. They returned and found the dogs two kilometres up the hill on the road.

Each time Miller went to approach the dogs they “took off”, she said. Eventually, Jar Jar and Binks recognised Miller and let her approach them.

Supplied Miller holds Jar Jar and Binks while they play with the family's other dogs at their Hamner Springs home.

The reunion was incredibly emotional, as Miller was over the moon with happiness. The two Labradors were“very smoochy” and thin from their 11 days in the wild.

Sadly, Jar Jar had already whelped her puppies. Whether she had been taken for the puppies and then released, it was impossible to know.

They never would have found the two pets without Schwass, Miller said.

Schwass has tracked missing dogs for 20 years. With his help, missing dog Midnight was found earlier this year, after the eight-year-old black lab-mastiff spent eight days missing in Ngatimoti forest.

Schwass provides the service free of charge, giving up his time and money to track the missing animals.

“It keeps my skills all nice and honed and working”, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Tracker Don Schwass, his son Adam (left) holding their thermal drone, and their dog Piper.

While Schwass is a tracker with Nelson Land SAR, his work tracking dogs is done on his own time, independent of the organisation.

Schwass said his skills as a hunter and tracker has given him particular skill in finding missing animals.

While not every story has a happy ending, over the past two decades he has managed to find three quarters of the missing canines sent his way.

Some of them have been terrier size, with even a few dachshunds in the mix.

When tracking dogs it became a game of “hide and seek”, Schwass said. While people assumed tracking involved following every paw print or other clues, in reality it was very different.

He said it was important to think like the dog, and try to imagine what it would be doing and where it would be going.

There were a number of factors to take into account, including the time of day and wind direction. In the morning, the dogs would be looking for the early sun and heading somewhere it was warm.

“Sometimes finding nothing is finding everything,” Schwass said.

supplied Joelene Horrell with her family dog, Midnight. Schwass found Midnight after he had gone missing for seven days eariler in the year.

When someone’s dog went missing, the most important thing for owners to understand was that the animal returned to a “feral state”.

As seen with Jar Jar and Binks, when the animal entered this state not even their owner’s voice could call them back.

Until they snapped back, it was common for the animals to smell and watch from afar, in what Schwass called “shadowing”.

The best thing for an owner to do if their dog went missing was to stay at home, Schwass said.

If the owner went chasing after their animals, often they pushed them further back, making it harder to find them.

“You go out there and call until you’re blue in the face, the dog won’t come. It’s not interested in you.”

When tracking, time was no issue. A man being missing for 16 days was the longest amount of time passed before Schwass started tracking. With a dog, his average was eight to 11 days.

Schwass said he was happy to travel out to remote areas and use his skills to track people’s missing animals.

However, he said it was important people needed to be serious about finding their dogs – otherwise it was a waste of his time and money.

His ideology was that dogs were family as well.

“If I can track them, I should be doing it.”

Schwass is fundraising through Givealittle for specialist equipment such as PPE gear, a K9 drone, and other associated expenses. You can donate here.