Sex worker calls out 'unfair treatment' of migrant sex workers in petition before Parliament

A petition before Parliament aims to have the House of Representatives pass legislation to repeal Section 19 of the Prostitution Reform Act 2003 so migrant sex workers on a work visa have the same rights as citizens.

An Auckland sex worker and activist is petitioning to repeal a section of the Prostitution Reform Act to give the same rights and legal protections to migrant sex workers on a work visa as citizens and residents in Aotearoa.

On Wednesday, Pandora Black told the education and workforce select committee that Section 19 of the act had resulted in “the unfair treatment” of migrant sex workers.

Under the Prostitution Reform Act 2003, sex work is legal for New Zealand citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and over. However, section 19 laid out that migrants on any kind of temporary visa were not allowed to work in the sex industry.

Sex work is the only occupation migrants on temporary visas are not legally allowed to take up.

Black said the section affected people she knew personally and put them at further risk.

“If something bad were to happen to me, I can seek assistance from the police, courts, human rights commission, Worksafe, labour unions – depends what’s most appropriate for the situation.”

Black said her co-workers had spoken of their earnings being withheld, being pressured to see clients they did not want to see, or being robbed or assaulted.

“There are far too many people going under-reported because people don’t see how they could possibly report them without incriminating themselves,” she said.

“It’s nothing short of heartbreaking.”

Dame Catherine Healy, national coordinator of New Zealand Sex Workers’ Collective, supported the petition. The collective had also made its own submissions before Parliament.

Healy had previously raised concerns at the time of the Prostitution Reform Act became law in 2003.

“We were able to put forward our ideas, and see them come out in good law. However, this was not what we wanted and predictably it has caused real harm.”

The legislation was framed as protecting migrant workers from exploitation.

But Healy believed it’s done the opposite.

Karen Bishop, general manager of verification and compliance at Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said a total of 19 sex workers were served with deportation liability notices between 2018 and 2021.

It managed matters on a case-by-case basis and in some cases, final outcomes could be deportation.

“It’s one of those vulnerabilities we could easily repeal,” Healy said. “It’s a small number of people but it feels like it’s a very nasty piece inside an otherwise quite okay piece of legislation.”

Many sex workers had come to Aotearoa without the intention of becoming a sex worker but it was an option “when other opportunities aren’t necessarily as available” and was a way to gain financial independence, she said.

“[They’re] making ends meet and are terrified, immigration is going to disrupt different parts of their lives because their working as a sex worker.”

Black also pointed to a lack of awareness that sex work was illegal for migrants on temporary visas.

“There are plenty of people who have no idea they are breaking the law till someone tells them, when they’re already doing it.”

“By means of section 19 being there, we’re not technically fully decriminalised in this country, as much as we like to say we are.”

In 2018, researchers called for migrant sex work to be legalised after finding some sex workers were raped, not paid or had their passports withheld.

The University of Otago, Christchurch, study, found the majority of migrant sex workers interviewed were "in safe employment situations".

However, those who did not work in reputable brothels were more vulnerable, it found, with at least one having been raped by a man at a motel.

Labour MP, Camilla Belich, on the select committee said she worked on the prostitution law reform as a student.

“A lot of what you’re saying in relation to migrants is very similar to the arguments we were hearing before the decriminalisation of prostitution in general,” she told Black.

Green MP Jan Logie also said decriminalising sex work at the time was because of an awareness that people did the work, despite the law.

“If we were to provide them with protections that other people got in their workplaces, actually we had to decriminalise to be able to do that.

“Why wouldn’t we open it up unless we have a moral judgement,” Logie said.