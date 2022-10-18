Plan for slip-affected road in Tasman district likely two weeks away

Slips along Stafford Drive in Ruby Bay prompted the closure in August of a section of the road above McKee Domain. It could be another two weeks before a plan is determined for the road.

It is likely to be another two weeks until the future of a slip-affected road at Ruby Bay in Tasman district is determined.

The section of Stafford Drive above McKee Domain has been closed since a storm in August pummelled the Nelson-Tasman region.

While all other storm-affected roads in Tasman district had been reopened by early October, Stafford Drive remained closed. The Tasman District Council was waiting for specialist advice on that section of the former coastal highway, about 26km west of Nelson.

In a statement on Tuesday, transportation manager Jamie McPherson said the council had received a geotechnical report that showed there was “potentially a high level of risk associated with reopening the road due to expected ongoing slips”.

Safety, costs and future liabilities were important factors that needed to be weighed up and a long-term resolution would be sought.

“Now that we have this expert advice, we can work through a plan of immediate actions, and ongoing management requirements, to determine what is needed in order for the road to reopen and function with an acceptable level of risk to road users,” he said. “We hope to have this plan completed in the next two weeks.”

The key issue of ongoing land stability and the associated risks and effects on road users and landowners would guide the planning process. In the best-case scenario, if it was determined that reopening was feasible, then slip-clearing work could start shortly after that determination.

“We appreciate that the closure has presented challenges for residents and those who relied on the road for their business,” McPherson said. “However, we want to see an end result that provides a safe and reliable section of road that will be resilient to any future weather events.”

The statement from the council comes as a change.org online petition calling for that section of Stafford Drive to be reopened attracts signatures.