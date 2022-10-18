Boy scouts reunite 65 years after World Jamboree trip for possibly the last time

In 1957, 140 New Zealand boy scouts and scout leaders attended the World Scout Jamboree in England. Sixty-five years later, 43 meet in Christchurch for what is expected to be their final reunion.

They’ve traded in tents for hotels and boats for trams, but the memories of a six-month expedition to the other side of the world 65 years ago remain a constant.

It was another era when 140 Kiwi boy scouts left our shores by boat to attend the World Scout Jamboree in England in 1957. The event marked 50 years of scouts and 100 years since founder Lord Baden Powell was born.

The youngest scout on the trip, Ian Godall, was just 14.

He and three of his friends from the small North Island township of Ngāruawāhia said goodbye to their parents for six months and boarded a ship that went around Australia, through the Suez Canal and disembarked at Naples.

From there they travelled overland through Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Belgium and ended up near London, where they slept in tents for three months.

On Tuesday in Christchurch, Godall reunited with 22 of those who went. Although time has changed their appearance, it hasn’t erased the kinships developed through roughing it together.

For Godall, 79, the trip proved to be “a wonderful start to life”, although he could not comprehend his parent’s decision to allow him to go without them.

“You wouldn’t do that now.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Former boy scouts and their partners go for a tram ride in Christchurch for what is expected to be their final reunion.

Organiser Bruce Dunstan, 81, remembered fundraising for the trip being a family affair. His older sister donated her savings, his mother took a job at an airport shop and he and his father picked potatoes at a scout master’s property near Christchurch.

Dunstan himself got up at 2am every day to deliver milk. Just 15 when he left in May 1957, he and the other boys had the opportunity to do school classes on the ship.

Initially seasick, Dunstan soon settled in, sleeping in a mattress on the floor.

While the jubilee itself went for only 12 days, the boys had a home camp near London they could return to. They were also billeted by scout families in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

SUPPLIED The 1957 Scout contingent on the steps of Parliament with then-Prime Minister Sidney Holland prior to their departure on the passenger liner, SS Monowai.

Some 35,000 participants from 85 countries and 17,000 British scouts camped over a 15-mile radius. Another 7000 scouts were bused in from all over England for day visits to the mammoth event.

Formally opened by Prince Philip and then British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, the jamboree even had its own commemorative postage stamp.

The weather ranged from an oppressive summer heatwave to two days of torrential rain that turned many pathways into quagmires. It was so wet that the US Air Force brought in cots so the American Boy Scouts could avoid sleeping in the water that flooded many campsites.

But the weather didn’t bother Dunstan.

“Scouts are brought up to cope without whatever. It takes a good scout to camp in bad weather,” he chuckles.

For 33 years, Dunstan steadfastly sent Christmas cards to the families he stayed with and even visited them again. In return those families sent children, and later grandchildren, to New Zealand where they have always had a welcoming bed to stay.

Ian Rodgers believed the trip was a precursor to today’s OE and said it gave him the travel bug.

Originally from Howick in Auckland, Rodgers ended up going to Fiji four years later. Scouting gave him incredible opportunities, including forming a guard of honour in Wellington to commemorate the Queen’s ascension to the throne.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Boy scouts reunion organiser Bruce Dunstan chats with Neil Franks from South Australia.

“It was the most incredible OE.”

Dunstan said their 10th reunion could be their last.

“We’re all 80-plus and some aren't in good enough health to be here and some sadly are no longer with us ... but those of us who are still on top the ground, we like to take every opportunity.”

During the two-day reunion, the former boy scouts will ride the tram, punt on the Avon River and be welcomed by The Wizard.