Dog attack on trip to city park costs couple $15k in vet bills

Willow is recovering from an unprovoked dog attack and $15,000 in vet treatment.

A quick trip to the park has left one Hamilton couple with an injured dog, a hefty vet bill and the offender yet to be held accountable.

Kay Hoult decided to take her samoyed Willow to the park next door before she and her husband helped move their son to Tauranga this month.

She and the 4-month-old puppy were about 40 metres into Tauhara Park where Hoult saw a man walking his two dogs a further 100m away.

“I turned around and Willow was sniffing around the grass and I can only describe it as a shark attack. I didn’t hear it and I didn’t see it coming, nor did Willow. He never called his dog, he never tried to stop his dog or tried to warn me.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Shaun Hoult with Willow, the 4-month-old samoyed who was recently attacked in the park behind her house.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill family devastated after dogs go missing, believed to have been shot

* Savage dog attack leaves pet lover injured and distraught

* Normanby farmer's miniature horses attacked by dogs

* Harry the mauled greyhound is back from the dead



Willow was bowled over by a dog Hoult described as a staffie-type cross-breed, mottled black colour and may have had white on its chest. He had Willow’s hind leg yet, even at 14kg, she couldn’t free herself.

“I grabbed the dog, it had a harness on but no collar or registration I could see. And there was no lead on the dog.”

Hoult said at 53kg and 157cm she was no match for the 35-40kg dog.

“I was screaming help me, help me. The only words the man said were ‘I am coming’, so he could hear and see what was going on.”

Willow was being shaken like a ragdoll, until the man prised the dog's jaw open to release her.

Tom Lee/Stuff Willow has six metal rods in her leg after an unprovoked dog attack.

“I am not brave, but my instinct was to crouch down over Willow, as I went to do that the dog lunged at me, it caught the inside of my left knee, that was a puncture wound … and on the outside of my right shin, it had another go and that one it connected with, and there are several bite wounds.”

The owner pulled the dog off, didn’t utter a word and walked with his two dogs to the car park.

By this stage Hoult’s husband and son had arrived to help her.

“We took Willow to the vet, and they kept her for a couple of hours x-rayed and sedated her. The tibia and fibula were broken on the right hind leg.”

They were sent to the animal referral centre in Auckland, where they put in six metal rods and a steel support frame.

She will be crated for the next six weeks with no weight-bearing allowed, except for bathroom duties.

With no insurance, the vet bills have so far added up to $15,000, which Hoult said they’re lucky to be able to afford.

Hoult’s husband Shaun put the incident on social media to help find the man but also as a warning to dog owners as well as parents of children.

There is an off-lead section for dogs in the vicinity, but Hoult said where they were in an on-leash area.

“I don’t want to bag the breed as I understand they can be lovely dogs.

“The starting point is the owner and I think he’s a very bad owner. I don't think he should be allowed to have dogs because he didn’t have control of the dogs.”

However, she does believe the attacking dog is dangerous and needs to be euthanised.

Hoult hasn’t seen the man and dogs before but described him as a tall, thin, older Caucasian with long grey hair. He wore dark camo-like clothing, a hat and had grey stubble.

For her wounds, Hoult required a tetanus shot and antibiotics, but has also left her nervous, especially around large dogs.

“Absolutely I’m scared, and I said I won’t walk Willow by myself again.”

Willow’s expected to make a full recovery but may need work to resocialise her.

Hamilton City Council’s animal education and control manager Susan Stanford said Hoult’s case is being investigated, and they’re looking for CCTV footage and other evidence to support the victim’s statement and vet report.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Willow’s surgery has cost the couple $15,000.

In the 2021/2022 year there were 251 dog attacks reported - 156 on animals and 95 on people.

Stanford said when a dog attack is reported, an Animal Control Officer is immediately sent to patrol the area and make sure the dog is no longer roaming, or in the area, and a threat to public safety.

“If we know where the dog has come from we’ll hold it in the pound while the attack is being investigated. The investigation involves gathering evidence such as witness statements, photos, vet or doctor records, car registrations and CCTV footage.”

If the dog and owner are identified, and the attack is substantiated, Stanford said they have several enforcement options they can pursue such as giving a fine, a written warning, classifying the dog as menacing or dangerous and prosecuting the owner under the Dog Control Act.

If anyone has information that might help to locate the offending dog they should call 07-838-6632.