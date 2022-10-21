The issues that bind the group behind Wellington's disruptive protest action

Protesters blocking Transmission Gully are confronted by angry motorists before being arrested by police on Wednesday morning.

When James Cockle talks about his role in the protests that have caused two weeks of chaos in the capital he chooses his words carefully.

“I’m on bail and one of the conditions is that I’m not actually allowed to encourage or promote illegal activity,” he said.

The 45-year-old Dunedin software engineer was arrested on October 12 after he glued his hand to the Wellington urban motorway while he and five others blocked rush hour traffic heading into the city.

A week later he was arrested again for his part in blocking the lanes of the Transmission Gully motorway.

It was part of action undertaken by new protest group Restore Passenger Rail.

Formed in May, the group has demanded the restoration of an affordable passenger rail service around the country.

Followers of the Green Party will recognise Cockle from his attempt to overthrow James Shaw’s co-leadership of the party in 2020.

Cockle said he would remain loyal to the Greens “until they kick me out” but his motivation for the challenge was rooted in the dissatisfaction that brought him to Wellington’s streets.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Police attempt to remove James Cockle’s hand from the surface of Wellington urban motorway on October 12. (File photo).

“My experience when running for leadership made me convinced that no party was capable of making the changes that we needed in the current political and economic system,” Cockle said.

The tactics of disruption and civil disobedience of Extinction Rebellion protesters blockading London in 2019 inspired him. He threw himself into local activism, postering over the windows of Taieri MP Ingrid Leary’s office and taking part in actions to block coal trains in Southland.

Those actions sparked the idea from which Restore Passenger Rail was born.

“I spoke to city councillors in Dunedin and one reason they gave for not resuming passenger rail was there was too much freight. Apparently you’ve got more rights in Dunedin if you’re a lump of coal,” Cockle said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Protesters block southbound lanes of Transmission Gully on Wednesday morning.

He said restoring rail represented “the low-hanging fruit” of initiatives to reduce emissions.

“The demand is a ‘no brainer’. It would be easy to implement and it would be really beneficial,” Cockle said.

The drastic nature of the current protests was intended to emphasise an urgent need to address climate change before the opportunity was lost.

“What really terrifies me is the thought of being ten years in the future and looking back at this moment and knowing it’s too late,” he said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Protesters hung abseil ropes over the Mount Victoria tunnel entrance and dropped a banner - in support of passenger rail - in front of traffic on Tuesday.

Te Wehi Ratana, a stay home dad to his three children in Whakatū, Nelson, walked away from his job in dairy farming after watching a 2014 film on the industry.

“It was pretty clear that the practice of farming was against everything we believed in about living in harmony with the land,” Ratana said.

He arrived in Wellington on the night of October 18. After a “quick korero” and a couple of hours of sleep he was abseiling towards the entrance of Mt Victoria Tunnel.

“I was incredibly nervous, my hands were shaking you know, but once we got on the ropes we were in the zone,” Ratana said.

KEVIN STENT Te Wehi Ratana is arrested after he and another protester lowered a banner into rush hour traffic from above the entrance of Mt Victoria tunnel.

Like Cockle, the Extinction Rebellion blockades of London represented a tipping point for Ratana.

“I heard about Extinction Rebellion on the radio and went home and watched a documentary and, six hours later, I was in,” Ratana said.

He was arrested on Tuesday but on Wednesday morning he was on the ground in Transmission Gully, placing himself between the row of protesters blocking the road and the public.

He was arrested as police cleared the motorway shortly before 9am.

The previous day Transport Minister Michael Wood labelled the protesters’ actions as “stupid” and “extremely dangerous”.

“The reason why we’re doing these things is in response to the inaction of people like him,” Ratana said.

“They have the ability to do the things they need to do but they’re not, which is why we need to do the things that we do.”