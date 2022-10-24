Spectre of declined EQC claims may be on cards for some Nelson homeowners

The Tāhunanui Slump was hit by massive slips during the atmospheric river event in August.

A former EQC New Zealand claims manager warns that the Toka Tū Ake EQC may start declining claims for damaged properties on the Tāhunanui Slump, the site of multiple slips during August’s atmospheric river event.

Keith Long, who is now retired, said he hoped Nelsonians recovered from the disaster, but said a catch that they might find in the future was that the EQC would start turning down claims.

“The Tāhunanui Slump is an area where people were allowed to build houses, but the council issued a conditional building consent, and on that basis the EQC can say no, I'm sorry, what the council had in mind has been realised, and therefore you don't have a claim,” he said.

“It sounds incredibly tough, but sometimes you build in places that are very risky. EQC had to have a backstop somewhere that says, look, if you've got a conditional consent, and the terms and conditions have been realised, then we can’t pay your claim, sorry.”

READ MORE:

* Things you might not know about Nelson's slips

* Nelson civic repair bill estimated between $40 and $60 million

* A global house-price slump is coming

* House price recovery will happen faster than post-GFC, Corelogic says



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Geotechnical adviser Grant Maxwell is part of a team assessing homes under threat from landslips on the Tahunanui Hills.

Long said houses in the slump tended to move as a block – and sometimes all that would happen was that the house moved, but there was no damage to the home, but there was damage in other cases.

In 2012, he had to tell a homeowner in the area that his claim would not be covered.

Toka Tū Ake EQC chief readiness officer Kate Tod said some properties in the Tāhunanui area had parts of their properties that were not covered or had restricted cover by EQCover due to conditions relating to known hazards when a building consent was applied for.

“The homeowners are aware of this and potential purchasers of a property are also made aware of the risk due to it being recorded as a notice on the Record of Title.”

Tod said it would be “inappropriate and impossible” to predict and if and how many other properties may fall into that category from both the recent August weather event or in the future, due to “the complex nature of the landslip mechanisms involved and the need for further detailed geotechnical investigations”.

At this stage no claims from the August weather event had been declined in part or in full, she said.

Private insurers were still in the assessment phase of most of the claims, which included the EQCover part of any damage.

Long said that while the website for EQC was very good, he said it was very difficult to reach someone on the phone - and that in some cases EQC was “tougher than insurers” when they were duty bound to pay the “maximum possible benefit”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Cracking in Grenville Terrace forced the evacuation of residents from the Tāhunanui hillside street.

Tod said because all calls from claimants went to the private insurers, Toka Tū Ake EQC had only received a small number of inquiries from homeowners in the Nelson area, which were redirected to their private insurer.

“In addition, we are also working closely with Nelson City Council and ICNZ to ensure there are regular public meetings and drop-in sessions to ensure all customers have an outlet to discuss their claims. This has representation from both Toka Tū Ake and our insurer partners.”

With regard to settlements, Tod said Toka Tū Ake EQC and insurer partners paid “a fair and reasonable settlement for damage within the limitations of the EQC Act”.

“We work hard to educate the public on the limitations of the act, especially in relation to land damage, but we appreciate that some homeowners have compensation expectations for land damage that are beyond the limitations of the EQC Act.”