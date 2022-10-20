Protests in Wellington continue with Groundswell tractors replacing rail activists

Groundswell NZ founders Bryce McKenzie, left, and Laurie Paterson are rallying farmers for a third national protest to cover Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Wellingtonians can expect more disruption around the capital on Thursday as tractor convoys protesting the Government’s climate change actions replace the activists blocking motorways over what they see as a lack of climate action.

The farming lobby group Groundswell has asked farmers to converge on major cities, including Wellington, at lunchtime, demanding the Government back down from its scheme to charge farmers for greenhouse gas emissions.

This convoy follows days of traffic disruption and arrests in Wellington after members of a climate activism group that wants more passenger rail across the country took their protest to Wellington motorways.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said every group was entitled to protest and she hoped the Groundswell one would be considerate of the public. “I have been an activist and protester myself and we need to bring people on board,” she said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wellington mayor Tory Whanau hopes the Groundswell protest in Wellington will be considerate of the public.

Whanau said she supported the climate activists’ cause, but she “respectfully” asked the rail protesters to keep themselves safe and off the motorway. “I question such methods [that affect] people who can’t influence the outcome.”

During the Groundswell protest, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said they advised people to avoid the city centre during protest times to prevent delays.

Thursday’s protest will be Groundswell’s third after two others against what it called "unworkable farming legislation".

KEVIN STENT Groundswell organised another protest in Wellington last year against what it called “unworkable farming legislation” (File photo).

The group’s founders Laurie Paterson​​ and Bryce McKenzie​​ said the Government’s agricultural emissions plan was “just a food production tax” which would lead to food scarcity and higher prices and emissions reductions should be pursued “in a manner that does not threaten food production”.

Satellite Groundswell protests are also planned for more than a dozen smaller centres, including New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Gisborne, Blenheim and Invercargill.

The rail protesters on Wednesday suggested that they might dial back their protest actions, albeit briefly.

“We might be taking a breather for the next few days,” spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden said.

Thirteen people from Restore Passenger Rail were arrested and charged with trespass and criminal nuisance after they sat in the southbound lane of Transmission Gully for an hour during Wednesday morning’s rush hour.

KEVIN STENT Thirteen people from Restore Passenger Rail were arrested and charged for disrupting traffic on Transmission Gully for an hour on Wednesday.

It was the fourth action in the past two weeks that brought major roads in the capital to a standstill, as the group pushed the message of an increase in passenger rail coverage around the country.

Penwarden said the protest was not aimed at motorists but also said the activists did plan to continue until they received an indication from the Government that its demands were being heard.

“We’re not going to stop because we have a Government that is absolutely doing nothing on climate change,” Penwarden said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience but what we are doing is trying to alert people to the inconvenience to come from floods, fires and massive storms in the next years,” she said. “We are hopeful that we can turn this around and save some form of liveable planet.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister James Shaw thinks the actions by the rail protesters risked being unproductive.

Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister James Shaw thought the actions risked being unproductive.

“I’m not questioning the motive, I absolutely understand the frustration ... the thing for me is what is the most effective way of ensuring you are building that mass movement that causes real change to happen?”

Transport Minister Michael Wood said earlier the activities were extremely dangerous and “alienate people from the issue”.