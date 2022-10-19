Prospective students caught up in University of Otago data breach

University of Otago students’ personal information was unprotected for six weeks. (file photo)

For six weeks, most University of Otago students, including prospective students, had their personal information unprotected.

A University spokesperson told Stuff while the risk of harm was “incredibly low”, some information was potentially accessible over this period, and most students could expect to be contacted by a privacy officer.”

On October 5, the University of Otago was alerted to fault in their data storage by student magazine Critic Te Ārohi.

Anyone with an email ending in otago.ac.nz – numbering in the tens of thousands – could access hundreds of sensitive documents about students, such as home addresses, contact numbers, passport, visa and citizenship details.

They could also access exam results, information about misconduct, and course advice.

Staff user IDs and bank statements detailing their purchases on the business card were also available.

The spokesperson said a few documents had been downloaded, but an audit had taken place to check they had been deleted.

University of Otago chief operating officer Stephen Willis said in an email sent to students on Monday, 23 students “inadvertently accessed” the information.

He said the security access issue was closed, but some students and staff continued to have the wrong security settings on their OneDrive account, which may lead to future breaches. Otago users were encouraged to check their settings, and contact Ask Otago if they needed instructions.

The University could see who accessed which documents, and anyone who had improperly accessed a document had been contacted and signed a non-disclosure agreement.

On Wednesday, a university spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing while staff and students continued to be contacted.

Prospective students who had enroled in papers for 2023 may also have had their information accessed, and they would also be contacted.

Anyone who wanted more information, including a copy of their own files, could contact: privacy.officer@otago.ac.nz