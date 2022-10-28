Farmers count the cost of Government regulation

Southland farmer Ben Dooley talks about the increasing number of regulations farmers are now facing.

The rate of change coming at the agriculture industry and the cost of complying with it keeps fourth generation farmer Ben Dooley awake at night.

Dooley is adamant he doesn’t want to come across as a whinging farmer, and he’s keen to do what he can to improve his 250ha sheep farm and the environment.

He is the fourth generation on his family farm at Mimihau, south-east of Gore, but he fears his sons may not be the fifth.

“There’s so much regulation coming at us and costs just keep going up. I wonder whether it will get to the point where it's not possible to make a living here and then there won’t be farm left here for them to take over,’’ he says.

READ MORE:

* Farmers offering to pay $137m for their greenhouse pollution. Is that fair?

* Climate change: James Shaw distances himself from agricultural emissions group proposals

* Is farm-specific emission pricing possible?

* New Zealand sheep and beef farms close to being carbon neutral new study shows



Freshwater regulations have come at a financial cost. Limit setting on the amount of fertiliser he can use, and a new emissions tax, are looming.

The Government’s He Waka Eke Noa farming emissions scheme, which aims to reduce emissions by 10% by 2030, has Dooley wondering whether he’ll have to reduce his stock units.

Farmers will pay a levy on agricultural emissions, the vast majority which is generated by livestock.

”From what I’ve worked out it will cost us about $1.70 a sheep in the first year and about $5 a head by 2030. Combined with paying that tax and limit setting on the amount of fertiliser you can use, which is the next thing coming, it might not be financially viable to be here.’’

Dooley has fenced off critical source areas and waterways to comply with freshwater and winter grazing rules, which were introduced by the Government in 2020.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Southland farmer Ben Dooley talks about the Government's farming emissions plan for 2025

“There was room for improvement in Southland with winter grazing and everyone got on board with that. The benefits of having decreased run-off into waterways will probably take a couple of years to have an impact,’’ he said.

At $14 a fence post (when he did the work) complying with those rules didn’t come cheap.

Farming is no different to any other industry – prices have risen, and it’s costing a lot more to run the farm.

Dooley is putting in a water scheme, which he estimates will cost $50,000, and he’s planting out shelter belts, which at last count cost about $7000 a kilometre, including the cost of fencing.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland farmer Ben Dooley has been planting shelter belts on his farm, but he won’t get any carbon credits for them under the Government’s He Waka Eke Noa emissions scheme.

The wool clip now only covers 60% of shearing costs, and he runs 3300 stock units and a small amount of dairy beef.

“I don’t begrudge the shearers at all, they do a fantastic job and their costs have gone up as well.’’

Increased fertiliser and diesel prices also hit hard with it now costing $1100 to fill the tractor tank.

And under He Waka Eke Noa, he won’t get any carbon credits for those new shelter belts.

He Waka Eke Noa aims to reduce emissions and global warming becomes operative in 2025.

Supplied University of Auckland School of Environment Honorary Professor Troy Baisden said New Zealand is taking on the challenge of becoming one of the first nations in the world to price agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. (File photo)

University of Auckland School of Environment Honorary Professor Troy Baisden said New Zealand is taking on the challenge of becoming one of the first nations in the world to price agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.

“In many cases, the Government is consulting on options that hide the possibility that reducing emissions can be an opportunity rather than a cost. Prices exceeding $100 per tonne CO2-e (carbon dioxide equivalent) mean that farmers can get paid to become more efficient; or, we can continue to see reducing emissions as a cost. If we take the latter, the profitability of some sectors – sheep and beef in particular – will decline,’’ he said.

”Getting farmers credit for trees and other vegetation on their land could be very important for making the overall policy mix work, but could also be hard to calculate and verify. Yet credit for sequestration could be very worthwhile if it reduces the expensive purchase of emissions reductions that New Zealand must buy offshore, or achieve by planting carbon forests that lock up land.’’

Yet, Dooley says already there are concerns about the impact the regulations will have on rural communities especially when farms are sold to be planted out in trees for carbon farming.

Dooley says all the change coming collectively can take a toll on a farmer’s mental health.

“...I’m good at the moment, but there’s been some pretty dark times which I’ve managed to get through with the help of friends and family, and I know of others that have been in the same place.’’

The He Waka Eke Noa consultation document says modelling suggests that pricing agricultural emissions may cause a reduction in overall output from the red meat sector and some reduced output from dairy, New Zealand’s two largest export earners.

It says impacts for rural communities include a significant change in spending, reduction in jobs or hours worked, further de-population and accompanying decline in community services, reduction in quality of living, and increased stress and mental health issues.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Rural Communities Damien O’Connor said adaptation and land-use change had occurred steadily since the 1980s. (File photo)

Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Rural Communities Damien O’Connor was asked how he could endorse a strategy that might have serious implications for rural communities and the farming industry.

Adaptation and land-use change had occurred steadily since the 1980s, O’Connor replied.

“Even though for instance, sheep and beef farmed area has dropped by about 40%, farmers have significantly lifted average carcass weights and lambing percentages, and importantly, added export value,’’ O’Connor said.

”Though modelling by both He Waka Eke Noa and the Government suggests a reduction in production more so in the drystock regions, I don’t believe this will be the case. I believe we will meet our 2030 reductions targets through technology in a way that maintains our productivity and builds brand value.’’

The Government had not ruled out recognising additional on-farm sequestration.

“I'm committed to doing more work so there’s a fair system for farmers to claim the important work they're doing to reduce the impacts of greenhouse gases,’’ he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard spoke at a public meeting in Invercargill this week to discuss Government's emissions trading scheme and winter grazing. (File photo)

Federated Farmers says the farming emissions tax aims to reduce sheep and beef farming in New Zealand by 20% and dairy farming by 5%, and president Andrew Hoggard says Government put out its He Waka Eke Noa consultation document ‘’knowing full well it was in fact stating they were willing to sacrifice one in five extensive farming families to meet emissions targets.’’

At a public meeting in Invercargill this week, he said: “It’s been two and a half bloody years or more of dumb regulation after dumb regulation after dumb regulation, and for me, it’s just like, nah, screw it, I’m done with being polite about it.”

​​​​The red meat sector is Southland’s biggest employer, and New Zealand’s second-largest export earner.

Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor is ‘’extremely concerned’’ at the prospect of a drop in livestock production because of the proposed emissions tax.

“As a farmer-owned co-operative and major processor and exporter, we are extremely concerned at the prospect of a drop in livestock production. We employ almost 5000 people, the majority in rural communities in New Zealand where we are often the largest employer,’’ he said.

Supplied Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor said the cooperative was extremely concerned at the prospect of a drop in livestock production. (File photo)

“We are disappointed at the disproportionate and inequitable impact of the Government’s proposal on the sheep and beef sector.’’

The sector was willing to play its part in addressing emissions, and it was making positive progress on improving its environmental footprint, Surveyor said.

Meat Industry Association chairman Nathan Guy said sheep and beef farmers and the meat processing and exporting sector collectively generated $12 billion in income per year and accounted for more than 92,000 jobs, almost 5% of New Zealand’s full-time workforce.

“It’s critical we have the right policy settings, so our sector can continue to deliver for our farmers, our processors and exporters, rural communities and the country,’’ Guy said.

Supplied Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer

Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer said the company was still working through the details, but the modelling provided by the Government did show a significant impact for sheep and beef compared to the dairy sector, and the company would be working hard to securing a better outcome for its farmers and communities.

While everyone appears to be critical of He Waka Eke Noa, Dooley says work on the farm still needs to be done.

“You just have to get on with it and try not to let it get you down. There’s a lot of critics out there and that can be bloody tough to deal with at times. People don’t understand, and some don’t want to – but I don’t know a single farmer who doesn’t want the best for the environment – without that we have nothing.’’